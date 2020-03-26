The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions, and Concepts, will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C, in annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.
SATURDAY
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
CANCELLATIONS AND CLOSURES
The following is a list of events that have been reported as canceled or postponed, along with some notices regarding closures. If you are involved in organizing an upcoming event, which has been canceled or postponed, let us know by emailing ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
CLOSURES
– Playground equipment in Yuba City parks will be closed until further notice. The parks will remain open.
– The Theater Art Gallery will be closed until further notice and all events have been postponed.
– The Wheatland History Museum will be closed until further notice.
– Most Yuba County government facilities are closed to the public until further notice. For more information, visit yuba.org.
– Wheatland City Hall will be closed until further notice. Staff will be available by phone Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5p.m. at 633-2761.
– Sutter County offices will be closed until further notice.
– Williams City offices will be closed until further notice.
– Live Oak City Hall will be closed to the public from now until Friday, April 10. Council meetings will be held online and individuals can call in. For more information, visit https://www.liveoakcity.org/.
– Yuba City will be reducing service levels to essential services only. City Hall, the police lobby and fire stations and administration building on Clark Avenue will be closed to the public.
– Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will be closed and working remotely until April 10 or as otherwise directed by county, state or federal officials. All of their events, programs and public meetings have been canceled as well. For more information, contact Marni Sanders at 743-6501.
– California State Parks temporarily closes all campgrounds in the state park system, however, non-campground outdoor areas of parks, such as trails and beaches will remain open. Visitors will be reminded to practice social distancing and be at least six feet between other visitors while they’re visiting these non-campground outdoor areas of parks. For more information, visit http://www.oesnews.com/california-state-parks-temporarily-closes-all-campgrounds-in-the-state-park-system/.
– N.U. Generations Lanes will be closed until further notice. For more information and updates, visit their Facebook page.
– Yuba College, will be closed to visitors, however, at this time only students, faculty, staff, vendors, contractors and delivery services are permitted to be on the premises. Until March 27 students can access the Learning Resource Center (LRC), Food Pantry, Disabled Students Programs and Services (DSPS), Veterans Resource Center (VRC) and Health Services. Tutoring and Student Services will be remote during this time. For more information, visit yc.yccd.edu.
– Yuba Sutter Mall will be temporarily closed. The mall is estimated to reopen April 1. For latest updates, visit their Facebook page and https://www.shopyubasuttermall.com/covid-19/.
– Yuba City Senior Center is closed until further notice.
– The Museum of the Forgotten Warriors will be closed through March. The museum will reassess at the beginning of April. For more information, visit www.museumoftheforgottenwarriors.org.
– Sutter County Museum will be closed until further notice. As previously reported the museum said they will have their gift shop open virtually through Facebook, where they will be selling books they have in their gift shop. However, Sutter County has sent home all non-essential staff, which includes museum employees. For more information and updates on when the museum will open sign up for the museum’s e-newsletter at www.suttercountymuseum.org.
– The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will temporarily close areas that have high-public use, such as visitor centers and license counters. The temporary closure is to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Some business functions will continue, however may be modified. For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov.
– Sutter County Library will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17, until further notice.
– Yuba County Library will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17, until further notice. All of the programs, event classes and community meeting room at the library have been canceled.
– Starting Monday, March 16, the UC Cooperative Extension announced all visitors, including program clientele, volunteers, contractors and consultants will not have access to the building/site, however, unless specifically approved in advanced by the UC ANR location/site director (Whitney Brim-DeForest).
– The Yuba-Sutter Household Hazardous Waste Facility and Reuse Center, 134 Burns Drive, Yuba City, will be temporarily closed until further notice. This facility is owned by the Regional Waste Management Authority and operated by Recology Yuba-Sutter. For more information, visit www.recology.com/recology-yuba-sutter/.
Canceled AND POSTPONED EVENTS
– All Yuba Sutter Arts events and programs have been postponed until further notice. For more information, follow Yuba Sutter Arts on Facebook for further developments.
– All Yuba City recreation events have been canceled until Monday, April 13.
– The Sutter County Museum is canceling all public programs until March 31. Events at the library have been canceled until March 31.
– All events at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds have been canceled for the month of March.
– Workshops at the Sutter County One Stop have been canceled beginning Tuesday, March 17, through Monday, April 13. Sutter County One Stop will remain open, but requests visitors to call the office prior to visiting at 822-5120 ext. 3068.
– The Acting Company’s production of “Ah Wilderness!” has been postponed until May. For more information, call 751-1100.
Friday, March 27
– Business Connection Breakfast at Peach Tree Golf & County Club has been postponed. For more information, contact Jacki Lee at 743-3497.
Saturday, March 28
– The 27th annual Comedy Night, hosted by the Colusa Rural Firefighters Association, has been rescheduled for May 2. For more information, call 458-0239.
Tuesday, March 31
– UC Cooperative Extension will postpone their Winter Nitrogen Management in Wheatland. All UCCE events that are scheduled through April 3 will be postponed. For more information, contact Sarah Light at 822-4715.
Wednesday, April 8
– “Reveling by the River,” hosted by the e Center, has been canceled.
Sunday, April 12
– The 100th annual Sutter Buttes Easter Sunrise Service has been canceled. A 30-foot, white cross, near the corner of Acacia Avenue and Pass Road, will be illuminated between April 5 and April 19.
Saturday, April 18
– The Yuba-Sutter Taco Fest has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3.
– Mardi Gras, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Marysville has been canceled. For more information, visit www.marysvillekiwanis.org.
Saturday, April 25
– The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way has rescheduled the 21st Annual “An Elegant Soirée” for Saturday, Aug. 22 at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. For more information or to purchase tickets or sponsor, call the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way office at 743-1847 or visit their website at www.yscunitedway.org.