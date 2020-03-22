The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government will meet at 3:30 p.m. at 1160 Civic Center, Blvd., Yuba City.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. The public is encouraged to listen to the live stream of the meeting. Those who don’t attend the meeting can submit a comment to the clerk of the board at clerkoftheboard@co.yuba.ca.us. Comments must be sent by 5 p.m. Monday before the meeting. For more information, visit www.agendasuite.org/iip/yuba.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. An executive order from the governor allows local legislative bodies to host meetings via conference calls while still meeting state transparency requirements. The public may view the meetings in real time on the county’s website at www.suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. The public is not permitted to attend in person.
– Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board meeting will be at 7 p.m. People will be able to access the meeting by visiting www.ycusd.org/agendas and clicking March 24, 2020 audio. Members of the public who are seeking to attend to address the board who require reasonable accommodations to access the meeting, based on disability or other reasons, should contact Lora Broad at lbroad@ycusd.org at least 24 hours prior to the meeting to make arrangements.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District will have a board meeting at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be available by calling 1-669-900-9128 and entering the meeting ID number 827 607 155 at the time of the meeting. The meeting is taking place solely by telephonic means. Members of the public seeking to attend and address the board who require reasonable accommodations to access the meeting, based on disability or other reasons should call 749-6101 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting to make arrangements.
– Colusa County Board of Supervisors will have a meeting at 9 a.m. The meeting will take place via teleconference. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and the conference code is 401978. It’s asked that people mute their phones when not speaking. To take part in the public comment portion of the meeting or to comment on a specific agenda item, text 501-3309 with your name and the clerk will notify the chair that you would like to comment.
CANCELLATIONS AND CLOSURES
The following is a list of events that have been reported as canceled or postponed, along with some notices regarding closures. If you are involved in organizing an upcoming event, which has been canceled or postponed, let us know by emailing ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
CLOSURES
– Most Yuba County government facilities are closed to the public until further notice. For more information, visit www.yuba.org.
– Wheatland City Hall will be closed until further notice. Staff will be available by phone Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5p.m. at 633-2761.
–Sutter County offices will be closed until further notice.
– Williams city offices will be closed until further notice.
–Live Oak City Hall will be closed to the public from now until Friday, April 10. Council meetings will be held online and individuals can call in. For more information, visit https://www.liveoakcity.org/.
–Yuba City will be reducing service levels to essential services only. City Hall, the police lobby and fire stations and administration building on Clark Avenue will be closed to the public. For more information, visit www.yubacity.net.
– Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will be closed and working remotely until April 10 or as otherwise directed by county, state or federal officials. All of their events, programs and public meetings have been canceled as well. For more information, contact Marni Sanders at 743-6501.
– California State Parks temporarily closes all campgrounds in the state park system, however, non-campground outdoor areas of parks, such as trails and beaches will remain open. Visitors will be reminded to practice social distancing and be at least six feet between other visitors while they’re visiting these non-campground outdoor areas of parks. For more information, visit http://www.oesnews.com/california-state-parks-temporarily-closes-all-campgrounds-in-the-state-park-system/.
– N.U. Generations Lanes will be closed until further notice. For more information and updates, visit their Facebook page.
– Yuba College will be closed to visitors, however, at this time only students, faculty, staff, vendors, contractors and delivery services are permitted to be on the premises. Until March 27 students can access the Learning Resource Center (LRC), Food Pantry, Disabled Students Programs and Services (DSPS), Veterans Resource Center (VRC) and Health Services. Tutoring and Student Services will be remote during this time. For more information, visit yc.yccd.edu.
– Yuba Sutter Mall will be temporarily closed. The mall is estimated to reopen April 1. For latest updates, visit their Facebook page and https://www.shopyubasuttermall.com/covid-19/.
–Yuba City Senior Center is closed until further notice.
–The Museum of the Forgotten Warriors will be closed throughout March. The museum will reassess at the beginning of April. For more information, visit https://www.museumoftheforgottenwarriors.org/.
–Sutter County Museum will be closed until further notice In the meantime, the museum will have their gift shop open virtually through Facebook, where they will be selling books they have in their gift shop. Folks can call to pay and the museum will ship the books. For more information and updates on when the museum will open sign up for the museum’s e-newsletter at www.suttercountymuseum.org.
– The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will temporarily close areas that have high-public use, such as visitor centers and license counters. The temporary closure is to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Some business functions will continue, however may be modified. For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov.
– Sutter County Library will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17, until further notice.
– Yuba County Library will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17, until further notice. All of the programs, event classes and community meeting room at the library have been canceled.
– Starting Monday, March 16, the UC Cooperative Extension announced all visitors, including program clientele, volunteers, contractors and consultants will not have access to the building/site, however, unless specifically approved in advanced by the UC ANR location/site director (Whitney Brim-DeForest).
– The Yuba-Sutter Household Hazardous Waste Facility and Reuse Center, 134 Burns Drive, Yuba City, will be temporarily closed until further notice. This facility is owned by the Regional Waste Management Authority and operated by Recology Yuba-Sutter. For more information, visit www.recology.com/recology-yuba-sutter/.
CANCELED AND POSTPONED EVENTS
– All Yuba Sutter Arts events and programs have been postponed until further notice. For more information, follow Yuba Sutter Arts on Facebook for further developments.
– All Yuba City recreation events have been canceled until Monday, April 13.
– The Sutter County Museum is cancelling all public programs until March 31. Events at the Sutter County Library have been canceled until March 31.
– All events at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds have been canceled for the month of March.
– Workshops at the Sutter County One Stop have been canceled beginning Tuesday, March 17, through Monday, April 13. Sutter County One Stop will remain open, but request visitors to call the office prior to visiting at 822-5120 ext. 3068.
– The Acting Company’s production of “Ah Wilderness!” has been postponed until May. For more information, call 751-1100.