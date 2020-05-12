The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY’S EVENTS
– Dungeons and Dragons Adventure League will take place at 6 p.m. The event will be via Discord Server at https://discord.gg/Vpy4ktD. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page or call 742-2787.
– First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission will host “Concerts for Kids! Live with Sideshow Joe,” starting at 5:30 p.m. SideShow Joe brings pre-school fun, puppets, stories and songs to this half hour of live entertainment available via Facebook Live. To watch, tune into www.facebook.com/SideShowJoeYC/.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– CANCELED: Embracing your Codependency and Self Care, which normally meets on Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m., will be closed until the shelter-in-place directive is no longer in place. For more information, call 701-8961.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools office in the boardroom, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City. There is room for social distancing.
– Yuba County Board of Education will meet at 4:30 p.m. People can participate in the Zoom meeting by visiting zoom.us/j/91299741458?pwd=c2dsS00yMGRTWHFORCt6WXBsamgrUT09 or calling 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 912 9974 1458. It’s asked that people mute their microphones when not speaking. Those who would like to participate in the public comments portion or comment on a specific agenda item can text their first and last name to 530-645-2560. The clerk will notify the chair that someone would like to comment.
– Colusa County Board of Education will meet at 4 p.m. People can participate in the Zoom meeting by visiting zoom.us/j/956848001 or calling 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 956 848 001. It’s asked that people mute their microphones when not speaking. Those who would like to participate in the public comments portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item can do so by texting their name to 530-632-0263 and the clerk will notify the chair that someone would like to comment.
– Wheatland Union High School District board will meet at 5 p.m. via teleconference. People can participate in the meeting by visiting zoom.us/j/94609307675?pwd=b2FkbklQMHhjajNtUE9qMGFoRktCdz09. The password is 7in6sz.
–Sutter Cemetery District board will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the administrative building at 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– CANCELED: The Glenn County Fair has been canceled.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will meet via conference call at 5 p.m. The meeting can be joined by calling 1-888-363-4735 and the access code is 1871333.
– Sutter County Public Works and Support Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the board of supervisors conference room, 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
– Yuba Community College District’s regular board meeting will be at 5 p.m. via teleconference. People can participate by visiting https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/218044932 or calling 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 218 044 932.