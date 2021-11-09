TODAY
EVENTS
– The Hub Club will meet at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Burrows Theater, 624 E St., Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Hub Club is a fun place to meet area photographers, talk about various techniques and equipment and if you like, learn to have your photos critiqued by a judge. New members are always welcome.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth St., Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the city council chambers at Yuba City City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito Vector Control District Board will hold a special meeting at 701 Bouge Road, Yuba City, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 674-5456.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The 18th annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Parade will be held on D Street in Marysville, starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “Supporting our troops: Past, present and future.” For more information, call Cindy Verrill at 701-7349.
– Colusa Veterans of Foreign War Post 2441 will host their annual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor the local veterans recognized on the eight tribute walls they have constructed at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa. The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa. For more information, call Dennis Sanders at 913-5017.
– A Veterans Day event will be held at Stonyford Community Hall, 229 Market Street, Stonyford, to honor all that have served in the armed forces. Opening ceremonies will begin at noon with the Colusa County Veterans presentation of the flag, taps and a rifle volley. The Stonyford Museum’s Youth Club will also sing “America the Beautiful.” For more information, call Penne Arbanasin at 530-963-3534.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito Vector Control District Board meeting has been canceled due to the Veterans Day holiday.