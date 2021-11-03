TODAY
EVENTS
– An opening reception featuring Resident Artists Lila Rivera, Luisa Leger, Paul Spoto and Roz Bliss will be held at the Theater Gallery at STCA, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. The artists will display works that they have been creating throughout the pandemic closure. The reception is free and open to the public.
– This virtual open mic setting, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation, starting at 6 p.m. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 742-2787.
– The annual Senior Resource Fair will be held at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until noon. This free event will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn about the many resources available to senior citizens in the Yuba-Sutter area. Vendors will include senior housing, assisted living facility information, food programs, transportation, legal services, Medicare, healthcare, flu shots and more. For more information, call 822-4608.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting/public hearing in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– CANCELED: TheSutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled to take place Nov. 18, starting at 8:30 a.m.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Stangehands, in cooperation with Dramatists Play Services, Inc., presents, “Always a bridesmaid” at the Stagehands Theater, located at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:15 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the door. Attendees are advised to use the Ninth Street entrance of the fairgrounds upon arrival. For more information, visit The Stagehands Facebook page.
– The 42nd annual Nagar Kirtan festival will be held at the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple, 2468 Tierra Buena Rd., Yuba City. Kirtan Darbar will begin at 8 p.m. followed by a fireworks show. There will also be a bazaar and prayer ceremonies all day. Free food and refreshments will be available. The festival will also be live streamed worldwide at www.ycgurdawara.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.