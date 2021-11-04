TODAY
EVENTS
– The Stagehands, in cooperation with Dramatists Play Services, Inc., presents, “Always a bridesmaid” at the Stagehands Theater, located at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:15 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the door. Attendees are advised to use the Ninth Street entrance of the fairgrounds upon arrival. For more information, visit The Stagehands Facebook page.
– The 42nd annual Nagar Kirtan festival will be held at the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple, 2468 Tierra Buena Rd., Yuba City. Kirtan Darbar will begin at 8 p.m. followed by a fireworks show. There will also be a bazaar and prayer ceremonies all day. Free food and refreshments will be available. The festival will also be live streamed worldwide at www.ycgurdawara.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Florida Georgia Line will perform at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 7:30 p.m.
– The Foothill Christmas Craft Fair will be held at the Alcouffe Community Center, 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, call Trish at 870-7312.
– The Regional Emergency Shelter Team will host their 11th annual Luau fundraising dinner in the multipurpose room at Yuba City High School, 850 B Street, Yuba City, from 5-7:30 p.m. The event will include delicious Hawaiian-themed dinners that will be served for dine-in or takeout. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketstripe.com/rest-luau. All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to fund an emergency winter shelter in the Yuba-Sutter area. For more information, call 683-2274.
– The Colusa County Office of Education Preventative Services Department, in partnership with “And Literacy For All,” will host an inaugural community resource fair at Education Village, 499 Margurite Street, Williams, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This event is free to the public and participants will receive resources from community vendors. For more information, call Claudia Deniz at 473-1350.
– A “Up town, down town, all around town – The history of the streets of Marysville,” Talks and Tours event will be held at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E Street, Marysville, starting at 10 a.m. The tour will include a presentation about the history of the streets of Marysville and light refreshments will be served. A $10 donation is suggested to attend. “Talks and Tours” events are sponsored by the Mary Aaron Museum, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and Yuba County Historic Resources. For more information, call Sue at 530-742-6508.
-Live Oak Lions Club is hosting a Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 10720 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, in the Father’s House Church rec building.
-The First United Methodist Church United Methodist Women is hosting a Craft Bazaar and Bake Sale at 10 a.m at 730 D St., Marysville. There will be a sandwich luncheon for $6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that includes chips, a beverage and pie. A $12 turkey dinner will be from 4-6 p.m. Dinner for children 10 and under is $4. Take out is available for lunch and dinner.
– The 42nd annual Nagar Kirtan festival will be held at the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple, 2468 Tierra Buena Rd., Yuba City. The Nishan Sahib Sikh flag raising ceremony will start at 8:30 a.m. followed by kirtan. There will also be an open house at 2 p.m. and tours of the gurdwara grounds will be given. From 6 p.m. until midnight rain sabaee kirtan will be held. There will also be a bazaar and prayer ceremonies all day. Free food and refreshments will be available. The festival will also be live streamed worldwide at www.ycgurdawara.com.