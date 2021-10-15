TODAY
EVENTS
–The Rosary Rally hosted by St. Isidore Catholic Church of Yuba City will be held at the fountain in town square on Plumas Street at noon. For more information, call 701-0507.
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. This month's speaker will be Willie Whittlesey, General Manager of the Yuba Water Agency. Admission costs $20 at the door. Brunch will be provided and will include eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, toast, fruit salad, coffee, tea, and water. Visitors and potential members are always welcome. Space is limited and reservations for brunch are required. For more information, contact Gwen Baker at GDCARYL@yahoo.com.
– The Fast Fast Track Club will host their inaugural “Monster Dash 5K and Youth Mile” Halloween fundraiser at Beckwourth Riverfront Park, 1010 Biz Johnson Dr., Marysville, starting at 3 p.m. Registration costs $25 for adults and $15 for children. For more information or to register, visit www.runsignup.com/themonsterdash5kyc.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on in the Yuba-Sutter community while sharing information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music. This week's guest will be Galvin, who will talk about the books he has authored.
– The Reel Book Society is a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss the books throughout the month and do a screening of the film, starting at 7 p.m. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Rebecca - Book 9”.” To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Education Committee meeting has been canceled.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will hold a meeting at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6 p.m. There is no membership requirement and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call Larry or Carla at 755-4409.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– A new series of social dances will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754
Plumas St., Yuba City, each Tuesday in October. Professionals Amanda and Tim Davis will start us off with a series of West Coast Swing events. It’s a partner dance with roots back to the 40s and 50s coming out of jazz, blues and even country music traditions leading up to rock and roll. Lessons are 6:30-7 p.m. and dancing will be 7-9 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
–Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
– The Sutter Youth Organization (SYO) is holding its fall biannual meeting at Ellwood Munger Hall on the corner of Butte House Road and Acacia Street, Sutter, starting at 7 p.m. Upcoming events and fundraising opportunities will be discussed. All supporters and members of SYO are invited. For more information, contact 237-7957 or 755-0445.