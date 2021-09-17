TODAY
EVENTS
– The Marysville Stampede Rodeo will take place at Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckworth Riverfront Park, Biz Johnson Drive, Marysville. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the rodeo will begin at 5 p.m. Adults are $20 per performance and kids, ages 4-12 are $10 per performance. Children 3 and under are free. Tickets are sold at the gate or can be purchased in advance at several area locations. Saturday is Military Appreciation Day where all active duty military personnel get in free with a military ID card. For more information, visit www.marysvillestampede.com.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will host the Live Oak Fall Festival featuring a parade along Broadway and Elm Street, starting at 12 p.m., and a festival at Memorial Park, located on Pennington Road between O and P Streets, Live Oak, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, email liveoaklionsfestival@gmail.com.
– The Acting Company and the city of Yuba City have teamed up to present, “Shakespeare in the (water) park: The comedy of errors,” at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C Street, Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Acting Company presents, “Bigger than life” at the Acting Company Theater, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Show begins at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and tickets cost $5-10. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Sutter County Public Health will host a “Bicycle Rodeo” event between the Community Center and baseball field at Live Oak Memorial Park, 10200 O St., from 1-3 p.m. during the Live Oak Fall Festival. Attendees can test their bike skills, learn the rules of the road, get a free helmet fitting and participate in a bike raffle. A limited quantity of free bike helmets will also be distributed. Those that attend are asked to wear a facial covering. For more information, call 822-7215.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. Speakers will include Sutter County educator Dr. Baljinder Dhillon and Yuba City Councilwoman Grace Espindola. Brunch will be provided and will include eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, toast, fruit salad, coffee, tea, and water. Admission to the meeting costs $20 at the door. For more information, visit https://mvyc-ca.aauw.net.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Marysville Stampede Rodeo will take place at Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckworth Riverfront Park, Biz Johnson Drive, Marysville. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. and the rodeo will begin at 3 p.m. Adults are $20 per performance and kids, ages 4-12 are $10 per performance. Children 3 and under are free. Tickets are sold at the gate or can be purchased in advance at several area locations. Sunday is is Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day. Show your support of breast cancer awareness and wear pink to the rodeo to receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a pair of Justin Boots or many other great prizes. For more information, visit www.marysvillestampede.com.
– The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host its sixth Golden Autumn Wine Festival at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, 1415 Pumpkin Lane, Wheatland. The wine tasting event will feature over a dozen local wineries, several specialty vendors and live music provided by Tu Tones. Proceeds from the event will benefit Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s 27 partner agencies and five “Community Impact” grant recipients. Tickets are $30-$35 per person and can be purchased online at www.yscunitedway.org or by calling the United Way office. There will also be two wine tasting sessions this year, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and then from 1:30-3:30 p.m. This event is open to adults ages 21 and over. For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on in the Yuba-Sutter community while sharing information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music. This week’s guest will be Shon Harris, Yuba City Councilman talking about the upcoming “Look at Us, Yuba Sutter” Short Film Festival.
– The Acting Company and the city of Yuba City have teamed up to present, “Shakespeare in the (water) park: The comedy of errors,” at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C Street, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The St. joseph Catholic Church Blood Drive will be held in the Parish Hall of the Church, 702 C Street, Marysville, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donor.vitalant.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is accepting submissions for the upcoming “Look at Us, Yuba-Sutter Film Festival,” through Sept. 19. To enter, create a documentary, animated or scripted film or music video that is 13 minutes or shorter and submit it by the deadline to abbie@yubasutterarts.org. The videos must have been filmed in the Yuba-Sutter area and must be family friendly. Submissions will be shown at the film festival on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Awards and certificates will also be presented. For more information, visit yubasutterarts.org.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting in room 119 at Williams Elementary School, 1404 E Street, Williams, starting at 12 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Colusa County Community Economic Development Committee will hold a meeting at 547 Market Street, Suite 102B, Colusa, starting at 1:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofcolusa.org.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– A new series of social dances will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, each Tuesday in September. Lessons are at 6:30-7p.m. and dancing will be 7-9 p.m. Professionals Amanda and Tim Davis will start us off with a series of West Coast Swing events. It’s a partner dance with roots back to the 40s and 50s coming out of jazz, blues and even country music traditions leading up to rock and roll. For more information, visit yubasutterart.org.
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 4 p.m. This session will be hosted by David Read and will feature Amanda Davis, professional dance instructor and lead for the new dance series at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
–The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. The group will be meeting on the second Tuesday of each month going forward. For more information, call 777-5021.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
–Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville, from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.