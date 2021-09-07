TODAY’S EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. The meeting will also be viewable via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit https://tinyurl.com/4pmyee6f.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly
board meeting in the Reclamation District office at 1138 Fourth Street, Meridian, starting at 9:30 a.m.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a special meeting in the Live Oak City Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Wheatland Union High School Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the Media Center at 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– CANCELED: The City Council special meeting (Cannabis Workshop) has been canceled. The workshop is anticipated to be rescheduled for the regular City Council meeting on September 21, starting at 6 p.m.
THURSDAY’S EVENTS
– CANCELED: The annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, call the Yuba Sutter Stand Down office at 749-1036 or email to ysveteranssd@gmail.com.
– Caltrans will host an outdoor, in-person community open house meeting to gather public input about a proposed long-term safety project on State Highway 99 in the Lomo Crossing area between Yuba City and Live Oak at the Lomo Cold Storage, 6005 Highway 99, Live Oak, from 6-7:30 p.m. Community members can view displays with project alternatives and review maps and other materials and Caltrans staff members will be available to answer questions and receive comments from the public. The event is subject to change due to COVID-19 restrictions for public gatherings.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet at the College & Career Center, 260 11th Street, Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Yuba Community College District regular board meeting will be held in the District Board Room, 425 Plumas Street, Room 201 and 202, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. Member of the public are encouraged to attend via Zoom by visiting https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/99032054952 and entering meeting ID: 990 3205 4952. The meeting can also be accessed by calling 1-669-900-6833.