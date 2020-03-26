Local Resources:
Wondering who to call if you need assistance?
– The Bi-County Call Center can field general questions about the novel coronavirus such as school guidelines, testing efforts, local information and more. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and can be reached at 749-7700.
– The Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force, with a number of local nonprofit organizations, is working to provide food assistance to local, at-risk individuals so they can stay at home. Residents, who are 65 years or older and suffer from medical condition, who need food assistance are encouraged to call 645-2003 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for information.
– Cornerstone Church of Yuba City offers a grocery and pharmacy run program for seniors and people who are immunocompromised. The service is open to those who can pay for their groceries but need someone to shop for them. For more information, call 674-8463 or visit www.cornerstoneyc.com/grocery.
– A community care hotline is for people who feel anxious, discouraged or just need someone to talk to. A group of Yuba-Sutter area pastors will talk with callers at 674-8650.
State of Things:
Area leaders are asked for their perspectives
Today: Adventist Health/Rideout president Rick Rawson.
He said the hospital has been preparing for an anticipated surge in coronavirus patients.
“We have developed surge plans to expand our capacity beyond its normal limits, we have put in place a ‘no visitor’ policy to reduce the risk of spread and transmission, and screen every person entering the facility each day,” Rawson said.
He praised the healthcare professionals working on the front lines, also noting the current limitations placed on the industry.
“The thing that frustrates me the most is the limited availability of testing, and the long turnaround times (2-5 days) to get results,” Rawson said. “This has made it difficult for us to even know how widespread it is in California, and we will not know until we have more testing available.”
He said the hospital is hoping to scale-up testing practices by the end of the upcoming week for faster results.
Riding the Bus:
Some Y-S Transit fares not being collected
Yuba-Sutter Transit will not be collecting fares on some of its routes -- part of changes announced that went into effect at the beginning of this week.
All services continue to be offered as scheduled, but fares are not being collected or required on the transit’s local or rural fixed routes or Dial-A-Ride buses, according to a news release.
Passengers on fixed route buses who are physically able are being asked to board and exit the bus via the rear door. The front door will be used for those requiring a ramp.
Service reductions may become necessary due to reduced ridership and staff shortages, according to the release. For updated information, visit yubasuttertransit.com/stay-informed or call 634-6880.