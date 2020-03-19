What are we up to?:
From the Editor:
A few things to know about how your local real-news newsroom is handling some issues:
– Sorry, our doors are locked. We’re at work in here (well, some of us are working at home), but we’re unable to allow foot traffic at present, due to the coronavirus. Please communicate with the newsroom by calling 749-6552 or email ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Call our ad department at 749-4700 and our circulation department at 749-6545.
– We’re posting all local pandemic news outside the paywall on our website, appealdemocrat.com. Near the top of the home page, you’ll see a label: News Capsules. Click on the label and you’ll find a long list of stories you can read for free.
– These “Briefing” columns will take the place of Best Bets, Buzz and Week Ahead. Frankly, there’s not a lot of event coverage to be reported. These Briefing columns, Friday through Monday, will include information on a range of topics. Suggest additional content by emailing.
– Editor Steve Miller, smiller@appealdemocrat.com.
Which is which?:
Ailments can have similar symptoms
Is it allergies? Is it a cold? Flu? Or coronavirus?
– Adventist Health/Rideout’s Dr. Gregory Burt said symptoms of allergies include itchy and watery eyes, sneezing and scratchy throat.
– A common cold is considered a respiratory illness with symptoms similar to flu. They’re caused by different viruses. Cold symptoms are usually milder than the symptoms of flu, CDC said, and could include runny or stuffy nose.
– Symptoms of the flu can include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny/stuff nose, aches, headaches, fatigue, sometimes vomiting and diarrhea.
– Coronavirus has some flu-like symptoms. The most common are: fever, shortness of breath, tiredness, dry cough.
– Source: www.cdc.gov.
What do you think?:
How are you feeling about the shelter-in-place directive?
Here’s a selection of comments from our Facebook friends:
– Melissa Jenkins: I hope everyone takes this seriously. We have to flatten the epidemic curve in order to save the lives of vulnerable friends and family members. It feels hard and unfair right now, but it’s better to take too many precautions than not enough.
– Jennifer Clausen: My biggest worry is that my work is putting all of us and our families at risk. I want to self-isolate but I’m afraid of repercussions.
– Judy Buggey Hawkins: I’m retired so my worry is for my kids and grandkids. I’m sorry for those who cannot work to support their families and the children who can’t go to school. I walk every day, rain or shine and I have a hobby that keeps me busy indoors.
Editor’s Note: What coronavirus-related questions/concerns do you have that the Appeal could address? Send suggestions to ADNewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.