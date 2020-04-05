State of Things:
Area leaders are being asked for their perspectives
Today: Marni Sanders, chief executive officer of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.
Marni Sanders said the chamber is working to keep businesses informed, including creating a resource page on the chamber’s website for the business community.
“We will be continually updating our website with the latest information, meetings, webinars and resources,” Sanders said.
She noted issues with the U.S. Small Business Administration loan program, offering praise for the local community’s efforts to support businesses.
“We are very encouraged to see our local community step up to provide more immediate funding/loan opportunities to our businesses,” Sanders said.
She said the organization is trying to adjust their work to accommodate the current situation.
“The work that we are doing now is critical and our focus has shifted almost exclusively to advocacy work and being the voice for our business community.”
Frequently Asked:
Yuba-Sutter Call Center has been fielding calls and questions
The Yuba-Sutter Call Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is an information resource for community members -- at 749-7700.
The following list includes the most frequently asked questions the call center has received and responses from local officials.
–Where do we go for official information? www.bepreparedyuba.org or www.bepreparedsutter.org are the official websites of the joint Yuba-Sutter Public Health Department response. Both counties have Facebook pages for their emergency operations and general county information.
–What are the signs and symptoms of coronavirus? Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you are feeling these symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, call your primary care physician, who can assess you by phone. Do not go into the ER or your doctor’s office. If your doctor believes you are at risk of having COVID-19, they can authorize a test if they believe it is necessary, or they may simply direct you to recover at home. The vast majority of cases do not require hospitalization.
–Where can I get tested? Peach Tree Health testing site: Corner of Fifth and H streets at Marysville Immediate Care. Screening and testing 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Call 749-3242, extensions 1408 or 1608, ahead of time so nurses can expect you.
Ampla Health testing site: 1000 Sutter St., Yuba City, follow signs through outdoor back parking lot. Screening and testing Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Call 812-2031 first so mobile unit staff expect your arrival.
–How long will the stay-at-home order last? This is a marathon, not a sprint. On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom said the peak is not expected until mid-May and could go into summer.
–Why should I stay at home if people are still having large gatherings for birthdays and basketball games? Unfortunately, there are people who either don’t understand that gathering in large groups is a recipe for transmitting the virus, or don’t care. They are endangering themselves, their family members, their friends, and the community at large.
–I’m a senior. Where can I sign up for USDA deliveries from the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank? You can call the Food Bank directly at 673-3834, email them at yubasutterfoodbank@gmail.com, or the Yuba-Sutter Call Center at 749-7700, on the day before a delivery up until 3 p.m. Delivery days currently are Saturday, Tuesday, and Thursdays. The schedule may change depending on food supplies.
–I’m a senior and in self-quarantine. Where can I sign up for someone to help me shop for groceries? Cornerstone Church is helping shop for those who can afford to pay for groceries but are isolating or in quarantine. Contact 674-8463 or cornerstoneyc.com/grocery.
–I’m a senior with a chronic condition and I have several needs related to food and medicines and I have little money. Is there any help? The Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force is assisting those 65 and above, especially with chronic conditions, in a variety of ways. Call 645-2003.
–What is the rate of testing here? Like every other area of California, testing supplies are currently limited. Testing here is roughly the same rate as the rest of California, but information about how many tests are in process is not known for several days after the fact. We will provide an updated reporting on testing results once a week on Mondays.
–How can I tell if my business is essential? The California Public Health Department issued a list of essential industries, which can be found here https://covid19.ca.gov/img/essentialcriticalinfrastructureworkers.pdf. The list leaves room for a lot of interpretation. If a local law enforcement officer has contacted your business and said it does not qualify, then you are expected to follow the order.
Editor’s Note: What coronavirus-related questions/concerns do you have that the Appeal could address? Send suggestions to ADNewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.