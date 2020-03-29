State of Things:
Area leaders are being asked for their perspectives
Today: Robert Bendorf, Yuba County administrator.
Robert Bendorf said the county has faced emergencies in the past and continues to meet the current challenges posed by the coronavirus.
“The coronavirus was a bit of a curve ball, but our public health team and emergency services adapted quickly to address the growing threat,” Bendorf said.
He noted that Yuba and Sutter counties have learned to work together to coordinate resources which has strengthened Yuba County’s ability to respond to the coronavirus.
“Some may disagree with our approach, direction, or outcomes– that’s okay,” Bendorf said. “But all I see are scores of bi-county teams working very long hours to protect the community, support the community, and inform the community.”
Screening/Testing:
Screening can bring peace of mind
Three screening and testing sites have been operating in Yuba-Sutter and will continue:
– Adventist Health/Rideout, 1233 Plumas St., Yuba City, 671-2020.
– Ampla Health, 1000 Sutter St., Yuba City, 812-2031.
– Peach Tree Health, 724 Fifth St., Marysville, 749-3242 (ext. 1408/1608).
“One thing that we’ve noticed is that having that opportunity to come in and get screened really seems to give community members a peace of mind,” said Rocio Valdez, director of communications for Ampla Health. “We’ve had cars with the entire family inside, and they come because they want to ensure that everybody is OK.”
Public health officials are encouraging anyone that feels they should be screened and tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) to call their primary care physician first. If their doctor feels they should be looked at, they will advise them on where to go to be evaluated.
An overview of screening/testing protocol was in the Sunday edition.
The Home Front:
Help draft the history of life during the virus
We’re very interested in the perspectives of our readers and area residents as we proceed through these times of coronavirus and sheltering in place. We’re inviting you all – kids, parents, grandparents – to send us diary entries about life as we trudge through all this. The guidelines:
– Tell us your perspective on things; how you spend your time; what impresses you.
– Please, no trolling or insulting commentary.
– Send messages of 100 words or less to adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Write “Home Front” in the subject bar; and paste your message into the email, rather than sending an attachment.
– Please include your name as the author, your age, and the community you live in, as well as the date on which you wrote your piece.
– Please include a phone number so we can verify the sender (we won’t publish the number).
Can’t wait to read your stories!