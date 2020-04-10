What do you think?
Living life during a stay-at-home order
We asked our Facebook friends, how do you feel about the shelter-in-place and social distancing order? Here are some responses:
– Claudia Chase: I do follow the order. I’m staying home, but what bothers me is that they know when the peak is. They have been saying that since two weeks ago. That last week and this week is the peak. Now it’s May? It’s more to scare us. I’m glad we have low numbers, but stop predicting stuff that may not happen. Wash your hands, keep your distance and stay healthy!
– Lacy De La Fuente: I don’t like being “ordered” to do anything, but I don’t want my kids or me to get the virus. I think this is going to last a while but they are giving it to us a little bit at a time. Two week extension-by-two week extension. Better safe than sorry I guess.
– Kristina Candy: If people would follow the original directive that would have been great. I feel like people will still disregard this because they don’t care or think they are above it.
State of Things:
Local leadership offers perspectives on pandemic
Today: Brynda Stranix, president/chief operating officer, Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation.
Brynda Stranix said she’s proud of Yuba and Sutter counties for organizing $250,000 in emergency loans to small businesses.
“I’m so very proud of the way the counties have stepped up to assist their local businesses,” Stranix said. “Knowing these businesses are struggling through this, it is our ultimate goal to keep them healthy so that when this passes, they are stable enough to resume conducting businesses.
“Understanding that we can’t financially help them all breaks our heart but we want them to know we are here to help in many ways, including guiding them through the additional assistance that is out there from the federal and state sources. I encourage all businesses in the community to call us, we’re here to help.”
– Appeal Staff Report
Back to the Basics:
The important parts of beating the virus are pretty basic
Everyone plays a role in limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the California Department of Public Health.
“Our best community and individual defense against COVID-19 is washing our hands frequently, avoiding touching our eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoiding being around sick people and physical distancing, especially by staying at home,” CDPH said in a news release.
– The Centers for Disease Control recommends people often wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after being in a public, after coughing, blowing one’s nose or sneezing. If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer.
– The CDPH recommends social distancing by minimizing gatherings. “Achieving space between individuals of approximately six feet is advisable.”
– The CDPH said there are benefits to reducing transmission by the use of face coverings, when used in conjunction with other precautionary measures.
– Appeal Staff Report
