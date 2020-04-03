State of Things:
Area leaders are being asked for their perspectives
Today: Garrett Andrew, pastor of St. Andrew Presbeterian Church in Yuba City.
Garrett Andrew said his church is working to connect virtually with members, using the Zoom application online.
“We are working to have a community of faith … meeting in our own homes,” Andrew said. “It’s incredible how almost every church I’ve seen has learned how to live-stream.”
He said his biggest concern is getting resources to those in need, and said he hopes local, state and national governments continue to offer assistance as time goes on.
Andrew also said that while he’s concerned about loneliness, he hopes technology can help people come together.
“It’s basically encouraging the congregation to be exactly what they were always meant to be,” Andrew said. “Ensure that they are going to continue to share the goodness and sadness and hope.”
So far, so good:
Officials report compliance, cooperation with shelter orders
Yuba-Sutter law enforcement agencies report near-total compliance with state and local directives calling for social distancing and closure of non-essential businesses.
The state order could be enforced with a fine up to $1,000 and/or up to six months in prison, if blatantly ignored. But law enforcement has been focusing on educating people, businesses and community organizations without resorting to more severe action.
All four agencies in the bi-county area have created flyers that are posted online and delivered to non-essential businesses.
“(We are) continuing an educational approach with good compliance,” said Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah via email. “No direct enforcement such as citations/fines has been necessary thus far.”
In Sutter County, Undersheriff Scott Smallwood and Yuba City Police Lt. Sam Escheman reported a similar level of compliance and a continuation of educational enforcement.
What do you think?
Reactions to news of confirmed cases
We have been posting coronavirus updates to our Facebook page, including the daily numbers of cases in the Yuba-Sutter region. Here’s a selection of comments from a recent post:
– Shawnte Hughes: If they aren’t tested, and from what I have heard very few are, how do they know to stay away from people? I’m not talking about staying home (which most people seem to ignore anyhow) I’m talking about staying away from their spouse/children.
– Kimberly Contreras: … Social distance in public. Stay at home unless you need to be out, your own movement is all you can control. Stop worrying.
– Shawnte Hughes: … I work in a grocery store stocking shelves five days a week. People don’t respect distance, it is not a one-size-fits-all situation.
