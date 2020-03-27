Law Enforcement:
For now, education instead of citations
Local law enforcement is working to enforce directives from local and state health officials through education instead of citations or fines. Agencies in Yuba-Sutter posted flyers on social media that are being delivered to non-essential businesses in the area that are not complying with the orders.
The Yuba City Police Department started having officers deliver flyers to businesses last week, according to a news release. Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said deputies are doing the same and that the two departments are working closely together. He said fines won’t be issued unless public health officials direct them to or people continue to be non-compliant.
“I have confidence that our community is going to stick to it and not make us do that,” Smallwood said.
Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah said deputies conducted proactive visits to businesses last week and also to places like churches to educate them about the situation. She said this week, deputies will contact non-compliant businesses as needed.
“So far we’ve been seeing very good compliance,” Carbah said.
For more on local enforcement, see our Monday edition.
State of Things:
Area leaders are asked to share their perspectives
Today: Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris.
Harris noted that Yuba City is working to comply with the state-mandated shelter-in-place order, with folks ordered to stay inside except for essential businesses and activities.
The city council is meeting as frequently as necessary to stay updated with the emergency communication center and interim city manager.
“We are discussing having weekly special City Council meetings to make sure we have proper updates,” Harris said. “We are just going to hardwire it into our process, and it’s going to be part of our new normal, particularly when it comes to new policy issues.”
He said he is encouraged to see people practice social distancing while shopping for essentials, noting that staying home as much as possible is the best thing to do.
“Hopefully people will do their best to avoid the rumor mill,” Harris said. “Now is not the time to take advantage of people’s fears.”
What do you think?
Ready to shelter-in-place for the long haul?
We asked our Facebook friends what their thoughts were on hunkering down for what will likely be longer than we thought:
– LeAnn Austin: Someone needs to ask the governor to put in place no mortgage payments for California for people who are home on unemployment and can’t make their payments now. Mortgage companies are not doing anything to help.
– Aaron Watkins: ...So many of these things are in place now but you have to go looking and apply for them.
Read more comments in Sunday’s Forum.
Editor’s Note: What coronavirus-related questions/concerns do you have that the Appeal could address? Send suggestions to ADNewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.