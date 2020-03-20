How to:
Income disrupted? Here’s what to file for
Those whose source of income has been affected by the coronavirus are encouraged to apply for one of the three types of insurance provided by the California Employment Development Department.
- Workers whose hours have been reduced or their place of work shut down can file an unemployment insurance claim which provides partial wage replacement. Those eligible can receive between $40 to $450 per week. One requirement for eligibility is being employed at some point over the last 12-18 months.
- Those taking time off to take care of children who are off from school may be eligible for unemployment. Each individual’s claim of this kind will be determined by a phone interview by a representative with EDD.
- People out of work due to illness or for caring for someone who is ill can file a disability insurance or paid family leave claim. Benefits for both claims are approximately 60-70 percent of wages. EDD is encouraging people to file claims online at edd.ca.gov. EDD public information officer Barry White says it will take at least a few weeks to process and pay benefits.
– Source: EDD website.
Dining to go:
Missing your favorite restaurant menu? There might be curbside!
Local dining establishments are temporarily closed to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus, but many places are coming up with new ways to still serve the community.
“We’re still doing take-out but we’ve added on delivery as well,” said Aleks Tica, the manager at Betty’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant in Live Oak. “We just started it Wednesday and there’s been a few customers here and there but with the new lockdown I think people will use that option more.”
Tica said he will most likely be the driver you’ll meet upon delivery and he doesn’t mind traveling the distance for people to eat their favorite foods.
What do you think?
Readers react to closures, casino compensation
We posted to Facebook earlier in the week that Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain announced it would close all operations as a precautionary measure. Here’s a back-and-forth we picked up in the comments:
– Kara Bowman: ... I honestly don’t know what I’ll do.
– Laura Bowman: ... they are still paying their employees!
– Kara Bowman: ... I’m sure not tips.
– Andrea Rose Hockenberry: ... well you could be without completely like many others.
– Kara Bowman: ... this is true I feel blessed and stressed.
– Andrea Rose Hockenberry: ... I completely understand! My mom works there too and I told her the same thing.
Editor’s Note: What coronavirus-related questions/concerns do you have that the Appeal could address? Send suggestions to ADNewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.