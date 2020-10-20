The Yuba-Sutter area remains in the state’s red tier this week following the release of its latest designations on Tuesday.
After one week in the tier, counties are able to reopen K-12 schools for in-person instruction. That would mean Yuba County schools could resume operations today while Sutter County is only a week behind, though local districts have the final say on when on-site classes will return.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said all local school districts have been strongly recommended by herself and the superintendents of schools to proceed carefully and gradually.
“The goal is keeping them open in a safe manner and to avoid having a back-and-forth situation where clusters of cases/outbreaks are identified, pushing for closure of in-person schooling again,” Luu said. “What can mitigate those risks is a careful, prudent approach to COVID-19 infection prevention and control, hewing closely to the July 17 (California Department of Public Health) guidance.”
Luu said the ability to keep schools open will depend on the community. She said residents should continue taking the proper precautions to mitigate transmission of the virus, like refraining from attending social gatherings, staying home when sick, and wearing facial coverings in public when social distancing is not possible.
“Schools are not islands in and of themselves, they are part of the fabric of the community and are dependent on the community to keep them safely open,” Luu said.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by four on Tuesday, bringing the area’s total to 3,101 cases.
Five people were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, while two residents recovered from the virus.
Twenty-two local residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.