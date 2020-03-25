Due to the COVID-19 situation, Yuba City decided to close all playground equipment at city parks, effective immediately, according to a press release.
“Playgrounds are high-touch surfaces and it is not possible to maintain social distancing while using the structures,” it was stated in the press release.
The parks will remain open, but it’s asked that people observe the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet away from other people at all times.
According to the press release, it’s also asked that people don’t go to city parks if they’re exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
Fliers have been posted at every park in English, Spanish and Punjabi and will remain there until the closure has been lifted.
To stay informed, visit www.bepreparedsutter.org or call the Bi-County Call Center at 749-7700.