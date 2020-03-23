Yuba City officials declared a local emergency over the weekend due to the ongoing public health emergency. They are expected to ratify the proclamation at a special meeting on Tuesday.
By declaring a local emergency due to COVID-19, the city positions itself to receive state and federal assistance if it becomes available in the future to help jurisdictions combat the spread of a virus outbreak.
“Despite the action, the city continues to reassure the community that there is no reason for panic,” said Katy Goodson, public information officer for the city. “However, potential spread of the virus does pose a serious potential risk to the public health.”
Interim City Manager Diana Langley signed the proclamation on March 21. The city also activated a virtual Department Operations Center that will continue to monitor the public health situation.
The city based its decisions on guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the California Department of Public Health, and the bi-county public health officer. Goodson said the city is urging residents to comply with the governor’s executive order to stay home or at their place of residence unless it’s necessary to leave for essential services.
Tuesday’s special meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall – 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.