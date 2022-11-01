With about 80,000 people expected to participate, the Yuba City Police Department said several Yuba City streets will be closed Sunday for the annual Sikh religious gathering and parade.
Expected to begin at about 7 a.m. and last through 8 p.m., the Sikh Temple Gurdwara of Yuba City received permission to close some streets in the city for the festivities.
Sunday’s event is open to the public and the parade route will include the following streets:
– Southbound on Tierra Buena Road to Butte House Road
– Eastbound on Butte House Road to Civic Center Boulevard
– Southbound on Civic Center Boulevard to Poole Boulevard
– Westbound on Poole Boulevard to Tharp Road
– Northbound on Tharp Road to Butte House Road
– Westbound on Butte House Road to Tierra Buena Road
– Northbound on Tierra Buena Road to the Sikh temple