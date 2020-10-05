Yuba County is expected to move into the state’s red tier today, meaning several sectors that were forced to close or significantly modify operations due to COVID-19 will be able to partially reopen.
As part of the redesignation, indoor dining at county restaurants will be allowed at 25 percent capacity (or 100 people, whichever is fewer), and places of worship can resume operations at 25 percent capacity (or 100 people, whichever if fewer). Indoor operations for tattoo parlors, body waxing and other personal care services will also be allowed to resume, as well as museums, zoos and aquariums at 25 percent capacity.
“Though I advocated for Sutter County to move into the next tier with Yuba County, the state declined my request,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “Fortunately, Sutter County is only one week behind. Their metrics show Sutter County can move into the red tier next Tuesday, Oct. 13.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 11 on Monday, bringing the area’s total to 2,970 cases.
Seven people were hospitalized as of Monday evening, while 66 residents recovered from the virus. Two local residents died on Monday – bringing the local death count to 22.
Luu said despite the recent improvements to local metrics, residents should continue being vigilant when it comes to protecting themselves and others from contracting the virus. She encouraged residents to continue social distancing, wearing facial coverings, limiting gatherings to one or two other households, and staying home when sick, in addition to getting their flu shots.
“If we want to make sure we don’t go backwards and hurt our businesses, we must continue to diligently practice those tenets. It’s going to be difficult, especially as we head into the holiday season and colder weather, where people are more likely to be indoors and closer together,” Luu said. “Remember, this virus is highly infectious and you’re more likely to transmit it while in close contact with someone else for an extended period of time, while not practicing the tenets. We don’t want to get others sick and see our businesses suffer.”
According to a press release, Luu replaced a previous health order with one that aligns with the state – which still focuses on the basic tenets that aim to protect residents from COVID-19 but points to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as the guide for how businesses and organizations can reopen.