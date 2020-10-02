A Yuba County resident in their 60s with underlying health conditions died Friday, according to Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown. To date, 20 people have died from coronavirus in Yuba-Sutter.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said hospitalizations in Yuba-Sutter have been trending downward with all other numbers related to COVID-19.
She made sure to note that cases of the virus are ongoing as flu season begins.
“Our hospital system remains vulnerable, and we cannot afford to see any significant rise in cases from either illness,” Luu said.
Luu said the initial symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are very similar which make it difficult to deal with each diagnosis and treatment.
“COVID-19 is still more contagious than the flu and the symptoms are harsher,” Luu said. “Both illnesses can be dangerous for those with compromised immune systems and there is a 30 percent co-infection rate, meaning you can have flu and COVID-19 at the same time.”
When it comes to a potential coronavirus vaccine being available Luu said the bi-county region will have to wait and see how it will be distributed and prioritized throughout the country.
“For now, our focus needs to be on reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 and working with our business community to make certain that ... safety measures are solidly in place, as we move through each tier,” Luu said.
Luu said she is concerned by the community sentiment among some that COVID-19 is not a big deal and that the area should open up fully.
“Such a mindset puts our counties in danger of allowing the virus to regain a foothold and make it necessary to take steps backwards,” Luu said. “We must not end efforts to reduce the risk of spreading the infection.”
Cases increased by 20 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,936. Ten people remained hospitalized on Friday and 115 recovered.
For more information, visit bepreparedyuba.org and bepreparedsutter.org.