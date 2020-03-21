An executive order issued on Friday by Yuba County Superior Court Judge Debra L. Givens called for the immediate closure of the Yuba County Superior Court.
According to a release issued by the court, the closure will remain in effect until April 9 and the situation will be reassessed at that time.
“Search warrants, emergency protective orders, parole/probation warrants, protective custody warrants and any other emergency ex parte matters will be handled by an on-call judge,” read the release.
For more information, visit the Yuba County Superior Court website at www.yuba.courts.ca.gov.