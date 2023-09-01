Not long after winning a promotion into the premier division of the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) following the Yuba FC men’s league championship, Yuba City High product Pete Afato was approached by UPSL about starting a women’s soccer team to compete in the premier division.
The team would play in the NorCal conference against teams primarily out of the Bay Area and Sacramento with an opportunity to compete for UPSL playoff and championship bids.
So the journey began for the Yuba FC women, a team that competes from May to June while traveling mostly through Northern California and Nevada.
The inaugural season surpassed even Afato’s expectations as the Yuba FC women advanced to the UPSL state title game and finished second in its first year.
Afato, Yuba FC’s Chief Executive Officer for both the men and women, said the team of about 25 players is made up of about 15 athletes from Yuba-Sutter who are either in the latter stages of high school or early in college. It’s a pay-to-play league similar to other traveling leagues like Amateur Athletic Union and travel baseball and softball.
Afato said the league fee, paid by the team, is $1,500 with additional fees for referees and field access.
Afato’s goal, much like with the men’s side that competes from March to June in the UPSL, is to give local athletes an outlet to play and get noticed on a larger level.
His female athletes have seen positive results of the league despite only one completed season.
“It's such a highly-competitive league and you get a lot of different opportunities to play against people you don’t normally see,” said Elk Grove native and Sacramento State women’s player Ella Bajar.
Bajar is a forward and primarily a goal scorer for Yuba FC, even though she likes to think of herself as an unselfish player. Bajar said she invariably looks for the opportunity to set her teammates up for the goal.
Despite the competitive nature of the league, Afato said the Yuba FC women are a family and grew together as a unit through the two-month stretch of travel, games and state championships.
Alexis Rose, one of the homegrown athletes who made the jump to UPSL in the offseason, said Yuba FC is a closer bunch than the team that just finished up at Yuba City High School when she was a junior.
“UPSL is a lot more connected, so when it was (time to be) on the field, we connected a lot better,” Rose, Yuba FC’s outside backer, said.
Yuba FC recruits players from all over Northern California. One of its players migrated from Colusa, a town of about 6,400 according to the 2021 Census.
Amber Morales said she had never won a championship when she first stepped foot onto the field for a Yuba FC practice.
“When I came here it was competitive,” Morales said. “I had to step it up a lot.”
Morales ended up playing multiple roles for Yuba FC and captained the team in the state championship.
“I had the intention of playing my position but when I saw everybody out here fighting and the commitment (it takes), I knew I had to put my part into it,” Morales said.
The Yuba FC men’s and women’s teams play home games at Honker field on the campus of Yuba City High School, Afato said.
Afato is hoping to meld the two in order to give athletes opportunities in soccer year-round.
“I got big plans for this and I want the community to continue to get behind us. We get a big crowd out here,” Afato said. “I know in America a lot of people like to talk down on women’s soccer, but they play a really high level and they are fun to watch and coach. With the world so divided these days, one thing that sports has always done is bring people together. I am hoping that the girl’s and men’s side can bring this community closer.”
For more information, reach out to Afato at afato.pete@gmail.com.