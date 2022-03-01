After a delay in action last week, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution on Tuesday during a special meeting that will allow Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture to apply for and receive grants that will directly benefit the citizens of the county.
The resolution, which has been described as routine in nature, is needed by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture so that it can apply for grant funds for the benefit of Yuba County residents.
As stated in a county staff report, the resolution brought before the Yuba County Board of Supervisors was for “approving the application and authorizing execution of a state-local Partnership program for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture with California Arts Council.”
David Read, executive director for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, previously said the resolution is something that is approved each year and is required in order to receive grant funding from the state and organizations such as the California Arts Council.
“That’s what opens the door for funding from the California Arts Council,” Read said after last week’s meeting.
During Tuesday’s Yuba County Board of Supervisors special meeting, Read again clarified the issue.
“The matter before us today is the passage of a resolution by the Yuba County board stating that Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is the designated representative for the county to the California Arts Council,” Read said. “There is zero fiscal impact to the county for this action. However, the passage of the resolution will reinstate the pipeline for state funding for our county conservatively in the amount of $200,000, if not more through various grant programs.”
The resolution was not passed last week because of concerns by some supervisors over COVID-19 mitigation policies put in place for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture events and the vocal concern by some community members that county money was helping to fund an organization that utilized those policies.
During last week’s meeting, Read stressed that the resolution was not related to any funding requests the nonprofit has made or will make to the county.
“My funding request has nothing to do with the resolution, it’s a totally separate issue,” Read previously said. “The resolution is simply to reauthorize Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture as the representative of Yuba County to the California Arts Council.”
However, because of a resolution passed by supervisors in September 2021 that stated the board’s opposition to state-imposed vaccine and mask mandates, those who have spoken out against the nonprofit organization during city and county meetings claim that jurisdictions’ support of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is going against that anti-mandate resolution and what they see as the will of the people.
During that September vote, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 to approve the resolution stating the board’s opposition to state-imposed vaccine and mask mandates. Supervisors Andy Vasquez, Don Blaser and Seth Fuhrer voted yes on the resolution. Supervisor Gary Bradford voted no and Supervisor Randy Fletcher was not at the September meeting.
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture has said that its COVID-19 policy remains fluid and can and has been revised as recommendations from health officials continue to change depending on current pandemic realities.
“Our local health officials have strongly recommended to us that we continue to implement mitigation measures to decrease the risk of transmission for attendees and staff as much as possible including testing verification prior to entry or vaccine verification,” Read said.
The policy currently used by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture for those that wish to attend an in-person event requires a person to show proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event date if they are not fully vaccinated.
“And let me clear up one of the many bits of misinformation about us that has been circulated. We have never, never required vaccinations as a condition of admission to our events. In lieu of proof of vaccination we ask for a negative PCR test result,” Read said. “The tests are widely available in Yuba County for free at Ampla Health, Peach Tree Clinic, Harmony Health … major pharmacy chains even offer free convenient drive-through testing. Yes, it is an extra step to attend one of our live events, but come on, these are unprecedented times. Just like buying a ticket online is step one, then get your test done prior to coming is step two and it’s not that big a deal.”
The policy had previously stated that vaccinated individuals did not have to wear a mask while inside a venue for an event while unvaccinated individuals were required to wear a mask. That has since changed.
“We no longer require masks based on the state order,” Read said after last week’s meeting. “We have never required vaccination.”
The COVID-19 mitigation policies approved by the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Board of Directors are meant to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect vulnerable members of the public that attend any given event. The policies are not uncommon for many arts-related activities and organizations throughout the state and nation, with some being even more strict in who can attend based on vaccination status.
Updated on Feb. 25, the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture COVID-19 policy currently states:
– If you are Vaccinated, show proof of being fully vaccinated (i.e., 2 weeks + have passed since the attendee has received the single-dose vaccine or the 2nd dose in a two-dose series). VACCINES ARE NOT REQUIRED.
– If you are NOT Vaccinated, provide a negative PCR COVID-19 test that is done within 72 hours of the event. Bring the proof of a negative PCR test to the event you will be attending.
– As of February 15, 2022 MASKS ARE RECOMMENDED NOT REQUIRED.
“Last week, the YSAC board met for its monthly meeting. During its COVID policy discussion, the board agreed to dropping our masking policy. Our board also agreed to continue to monitor guidelines closely and to follow the recommendations of health professionals and adapt its policy based on new information each month. As the COVID situation continues to evolve, our board will act accordingly,” Read said. “One important factor in our decision is based on guidance from our insurance company who told us that should one of our events be shown to be the source of someone’s illness, we have no coverage and could be subject to litigation. As a result, we see our COVID policy as a prudent measure to protect the viability of our business. Regardless of whether or not there have been lawsuits brought against businesses traced to COVID, there is plenty of employee litigation out there currently pending. We have three full-time and three part-time employees. Our policy is for the good of our staff and volunteers as well as our guests.”
After a lengthy and at times heated public discussion, Yuba County supervisors passed the resolution that will allow Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture to continue to serve the people of Yuba County.
The motion passed 3-1 with Supervisors Blaser, Bradford and Fletcher voting yes and Supervisor Fuhrer voting no. Supervisor Vasquez did not attend the meeting.
“We’re very pleased with the outcome,” Read said after Tuesday’s final vote. “We were hoping to carry the day and we did. … I’m truly sorry that Supervisor Fuhrer doesn’t agree with our policy and doesn’t see the wisdom in the decision we have made. … Regardless of federal, state or local mandates, or lack of mandates, we’ve set a policy as a business, yes partially publicly funded, but yet we still control our own destiny and we felt these safety measures were important to keep in place until such time that we felt it’s safe to drop vaccine or testing requirements.”
Community shows support
Prior to the final vote on Tuesday, Read again spoke to the Yuba County Board of Supervisors about the importance of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture to the residents of the county and how if not passed, the valuable resources and artistic outlets available to the community would be lost.
Read provided a long list of programs that would have been impacted had the supervisors not passed the resolution. Some of those programs include:
– The creation of the Arboga Assembly Center Memorial Park and Interpretive Site in south Yuba County.
– Veterans’ programs including bronze face casting workshops for the likes of Obie Wickersham and Richard Doscher.
– Ceramics programs for veterans and their families both in Marysville and on Beale Air Force Base.
– Portraits of Veterans project featuring photographs of 400 veterans taken at the Veterans Support Office at Yuba College.
– Youth Choir and Applause Kids! youth performing arts programs provided free of charge to students.
– Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards, where the creative talents of young writers and artists are recognized.
– Student art shows hosted in the Marysville Art Gallery,
– Field trips paid for by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture for Yuba County students.
– Creation of murals in Yuba County.
– Planting of 20 trees at Lindhurst High School with more to come at the American Legion Campus on Feather River Boulevard and more at Yuba College (300 total).
– The creation of the Three Rivers Yuba County History trail sign project that will offer a self-guided tour to the county involving signs with text, graphics and QR codes which allow access to videos about local history.
As Read finished his prepared statement to supervisors, he asked that the elected officials not punish all of the citizens of the county because of the small yet vocal opposition to the county’s involvement with the arts organization.
“Please don’t make us the sacrificial lambs for a misguided political agenda based on false information. Please don’t make a decision that will disadvantage so many, in fact all residents of Yuba County including students, veterans and the county and city governments and school districts with whom we collaborate on public art projects and programs,” Read said. “Punish us if you will for our health policy by not providing us with any local matching grant funds this year, but please, please allow us to continue to operate in the county as we have done for the betterment of all residents for the past 41 years.”
An overwhelming number of those in attendance for Tuesday’s well-attended meeting spoke in support of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and the need for the county to pass the resolution. A dramatic shift from previous meetings in which a persistent and vocal few were consistently voicing their displeasure with the arts council and the county’s involvement with it.
Cynthia Fontayne, a Marysville resident and former Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture board member and president, was the first to speak in support of the organization.
Fontayne highlighted why COVID-19 mitigation policies were in place and how they weren’t uncommon for other events around the state and other parts of the nation.
“They’re not an outlier in this,” Fontayne said. “I spent a little time over the weekend researching all the places if you don’t want to be vaccinated and you don’t want to have a test, well then you can’t come to an arts council event basically anywhere in the state.”
She then rattled off a plethora of institutions that have implemented COVID policies to protect citizens from a deadly and contagious virus.
“My point is that the arts council is very much in the mainstream of thoughtful organizations and I don’t think that we should penalize them for following the same procedures as so many of these other organizations,” Fontayne said.
Sondra Mallow, who has spoken out at various government and school board meetings in recent months against COVID-19 mitigation policies, again voiced her concern over the resolution and the county’s involvement.
“I want to point out yesterday, several news outlets have written news pieces on the poison control center’s notification of dangerous chemicals in the testing kits. This confirms my fear for testing. I don’t want my tax paying dollars to fund a group that discriminates in a county I pay taxes in because I don’t believe in the vaccine,” Mallow said. “… Once again, I think the arts council is wonderful, but this board passed a resolution not to have vax passports. The Yuba Sutter arts council appears to not have really changed their minds about where they’re going with their papers or testing with those type of chemicals and we are two years into this mess. I think it’s safe to say most of the people who want to be vaccinated have been, they have that right and I believe in that choice. … If the board members of the arts council believe the CDC’s recommendations, why not the poison control center’s?”
What Mallow was referring to with regards to COVID-19 tests is that there have recently been calls to poison control centers about a chemical found in some popular kits. While at-home COVID-19 tests are considered safe and effective when used properly, some individuals have been exposed to a chemical found inside tests that could cause some medical issues.
That chemical, sodium azide, is potentially deadly in large amounts, but only small quantities are present in testing kits, the McClatchy news agency and others recently reported. Some of the side effects from small quantities of the chemical include low blood pressure, heart palpitations, headache and dizziness if ingested, or burning and irritation to exposed skin, experts have said.
“Poison centers are receiving calls, and many of these calls come from people (mainly small children) ingesting the liquid, also known as the reagent, in the COVID at-home test kits,” the Texas Poison Center Network said in a statement.
A small amount of the chemical – a concentration of 0.0125 percent – is used in the BinaxNOW kit, for example, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“We just want to remind families that the liquid bottles can look like other common household products like glue or even eye drops,” Michele Caliva, of the Poison Center at Upstate Medical University in New York, said in a statement. “We want to help families avoid any potential poisonings.”
Donna Wahlberg, a member of the Yuba-Sutter Freedom Coalition which meets at the Church of Glad Tidings in Yuba City, also has been very vocal about vaccine and mask mandates at various government meetings over the past few months. On Tuesday, she said that although she is supportive of the arts, she had an issue with supervisors and their continued support of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture because of its COVID-19 mitigation policies and the county’s anti-mandate position.
“I totally support the arts, I think they’re doing a fantastic job in Yuba Sutter Arts. This has nothing to do with the job they’re doing, it’s about Constitutional rights,” Wahlberg said. “I totally support Mr. Read and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture being granted the representative position for Yuba and Sutter counties as long as there is a restriction that not impose COVID mandates on people. This is about freedom, people.”
Wahlberg said that by implementing COVID-19 mitigation measures, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture was violating the “rights and freedom” of the general public.
“I’m asking you to abide by your word, your integrity, and stand by the resolution that you all signed in September of 2021 where you said you were not going to support anyone forcing vaccines or these kind of mandates down people’s throats,” Wahlberg said. “That’s exactly what they’re doing. To grant this while he maintains that policy is at complete odds with that resolution. I’m asking you to stand up for your word, stand up for freedom.”
Julie Baker, executive director for Californians for the Arts and a Nevada County school board member, also spoke during Tuesday’s meeting, giving the perspective of not only someone who is involved heavily with the arts, but also someone who holds an elected position.
“I understand the pressure and challenges of navigating public policies during this polarizing moment in our history. However, I’m also acutely aware that an elected official’s duty is to keep the public safe and to build a community that’s vital, prosperous and just,” Baker said. “I would suggest today that by authorizing the execution of this agreement you are fulfilling your duties to your community. With this authorization Yuba Sutter Arts has the opportunity to apply for state and federal funding, bringing needed dollars into your community to build arts programming and provide jobs.”
Baker also highlighted the economic and mental health benefits of having Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture in Yuba County.
“Frankly this should be one of your easier board decisions,” Baker said.
One of the more profound and impactful statements made during the public comment period at Tuesday’s meeting was from Yuba-Sutter Poet Laureate Marcelo Hernandez Castillo. He told supervisors that he chose to stay in the Yuba-Sutter region because he wanted to make an impact in the community in which he was raised.
Castillo spoke Tuesday to bring awareness to the type of logic that was being used by anti-mandate protesters.
“This slippery slope, I teach rhetoric, this is a basic fallacy. By that logic why don’t we just protest licenses? Why don’t we just protest showing your ID to drink at a bar? Why don’t we just protest traveling with passports? I don’t want to show my passport. Why don’t we just protest wearing pants in here? Why is everybody in here wearing pants? Why, because it’s for the safety of everyone else,” Castillo, who teaches at Saint Mary’s College Museum of Art in Moraga, said. “Why don’t we protest urinating in public? That’s not going to affect me if I go to urinate in public, that’s not going to affect me. It might affect somebody else, but I don’t care. This is how this is all sounding. These measures are temporary, but this act to kill the arts isn’t. This is an evolving situation that we adapt to. This isn’t something that is going to stay like this. We are carefully watching the situation. … Art makes a difference, art heals and what we need right now is healing.”
Statements from the board
After public comment, members of the Yuba County Board of Supervisors also gave their comments about the resolution that was approved Tuesday and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s role in the county.
Supervisor Fuhrer, the most outspoken board member against vaccine mandates and COVID vaccines in general, challenged Read on the nonprofit’s mitigation policies.
Fuhrer said not requiring tests for everyone didn’t make sense when there are breakthrough cases for individuals who have been fully vaccinated.
“The PCR test purpose is to protect from transmission by keeping those who have contracted the illness from spreading it,” Fuhrer said. “Why wouldn’t you have the PCR test, since it’s so easily available I think that’s what you claimed earlier, be applied to everyone equally so that you could protect people since vaxxed people can have the illness and spread it? Why not have everyone have the PCR test?”
Read responded that the organization has been following guidelines provided by health professionals.
“We’ve been satisfied that if proof of vaccination is provided, we waive the testing requirement. I’m not a medical professional, I can’t answer that,” Read said. “This is what I’ve been suggested by Yuba County health officials to follow. It’s just that simple. I’ve never heard of that option. Yes, there are certainly outlier cases for people who are fully vaccinated who get the disease.”
Fuhrer later mentioned that there were other arts organizations that could take the place of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture if Yuba County had decided not to approve the resolution. He mentioned other arts groups, but none operate at the scale in which Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture does. Fuhrer also claimed at one point that the nonprofit has a “monopoly” on the grants available to the county.
Supervisor Blaser, who is a member of the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture board, commented on the damage that has been done as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
“Beyond the casualties, the pandemic has created a wide range of collateral damage. There has been damage to school children, businesses, personal relationships and probably the efforts to control homelessness,” Blaser said. “Now that the required mitigations have been removed, it is time to start repairing all this damage. I do have faith that the arts council will be working to bring us back to normalcy.”
Supervisor Bradford said it was unfortunate that the passing of the resolution has caused so much controversy.
“It saddens me that public health mitigation measures have been so politicized and so divisive in our community and across the nation,” Bradford said. “It saddens me that there is so much controversy surrounding something as routine as passing a resolution to designate Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture as our local partner to the California Arts Council, something we have done for nearly 40 years. I haven’t heard anyone suggest that Yuba Sutter Arts is doing a poor job with respect to their mission, in fact, I’ve heard the opposite. At our last meeting, even those who opposed passing this resolution praised Yuba Sutter Arts for their work in our community. I heard the same thing today.”
Bradford said debate surrounding the resolution has brought about the most community input since his time as a supervisor.
“I received a lot of email feedback this week from the community, including five emails urging the board to vote against the resolution and 66 urging us to pass it,” Bradford said. “... I thank those who emailed and those who took time out of your day to come and speak to us, no matter which side of the issue you are on. It’s important. It’s nice to see the public here. It’s nice to see the public paying attention. It’s nice to see the public providing input on things that they’re passionate about.”
Bradford then stressed that choice is at the heart of what was being discussed on Tuesday.
“Since May of 2020, this board has encouraged an educational approach with respect to COVID restrictions rather than one of enforcement. We supported choice and let our businesses and organizations decide what COVID mitigations to implement, without fear of consequence from the county,” Bradford said. “... I strongly supported that approach and I still do. It’s one of the reasons I believe that Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture should be free to implement COVID restrictions without fear of consequence from the county. Supporting choice means supporting it on both sides of the issue.
“Even if I put aside all the feedback we received in support of the resolution and our approach of supporting choice with respect to COVID restrictions, I cannot in good conscience vote in a way that would put at risk all the great work that Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture does in our community, especially for a policy that I suspect will be ending shortly. I urge my fellow board members to support Yuba Sutter Arts’ work in the community by passing this resolution.”