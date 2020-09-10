Despite it being a day many Yuba-Sutter residents would want to forget due to evacuations, homes being destroyed by a wildfire and the resulting poor air quality, there’s at least one positive that could be taken from Wednesday – the area had its lowest daily COVID-19 case count in some time, with six new cases in Yuba County and only four cases in Sutter County.
“This is really great to see and I hope that residents also feel hopeful by this and use it as momentum to keep practicing those tenets,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “If we keep these numbers consistently low, we will start to see our businesses open back up through the movement to the red tier. But, if we get complacent and not adhere to the tenets we all know about, then any movement to a lower tier will be undone.”
The evacuations of communities in the Yuba County foothills on Wednesday due to the Willow Fire and North Complex Fires did pose some challenges for health officials. Evacuees were directed to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds where resources were set up to help in the aftermath of the wildfire.
Luu said evacuees were asked to stay in their vehicles in the designated parking lots at the fairgrounds to mitigate the chance for virus transmission. Staff working on site also wore surgical masks and eye protection, and some of the evacuees were housed in hotels.
“Staff who have already been in crisis response for the pandemic since March had to switch gears for the fires while also keeping the virus in mind,” Luu said. “It’s a lot to juggle, but staff and the community have been great in working together to get through this.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 19 on Thursday, bringing the area’s total to 2,586 cases.
Twenty-two people were hospitalized as of Thursday evening, while 19 residents recovered from the virus. Seventeen local residents have died due to the virus to date.
“There’s a lot to stress and worry about right now,” Luu said. “Please heed evacuation orders, remain vigilant, and keep a go-bag packed. Also keep in mind that COVID-19 has not gone away and that keeping that social distance from people you don’t live with is important.”