The Yuba-Sutter area is at risk of moving back into the purple tier as early as next week.
Purple is the most restrictive of a set of tiers used by the state influence adherence of protocols in face of the COVID-19 pandemic and slow the rate of infection.
Both counties remained in the state’s red tier following Wednesday’s redesignation. The local metrics reviewed by the state were from Oct. 18-24. However, local cases have increased since then, so the situation could change when the state goes to review data from Oct. 25-31 ahead of announcing designations next Tuesday.
“There is a real risk that both counties will be listed as qualifying to move back to the purple tier on next week’s tier designation,” said Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
Falling back into the purple tier is frustrating, Luu said, but with the long fall and winter season ahead, the area can just as easily move forward in a positive direction.
“This takes the community to go back to being vigilant – not go to large gatherings, wear that facial covering, social distance, and stay home when ill, regardless how mild our symptoms,” Luu said. “We want our businesses and schools to stay open, we want our loved ones and neighbors to stay healthy and safe. We can see our community do better if we act collectively: by practicing those tenets as diligently at home as we do in public.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 28 on Thursday, bringing the area’s total to 3,405 cases.
Two people were hospitalized as of Thursday evening, while 29 residents recovered from the virus. Twenty-two local residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.