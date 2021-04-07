While COVID-19 case numbers have improved since the winter season in the Yuba-Sutter area, case counts continue to fluctuate, according Dr. Homer Rice, director of Yuba County Public Health.
“One day we may see less than five in each county; the next, we may see over 15 for each,” said Rice.
According to Rice, to prevent a move back into the most restrictive purple tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system, each county needs to stay below 10 new cases per 100,000 residents daily.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier this week that the state’s tier system will be discontinued in June, but local health officials insist that it is still imperative to follow current guidelines and practice the COVID-19 tenets.
“Gov. Newsom made clear that the ending of the state tier system in June is dependent on continued vigilance and lower hospitalization rates,” said Rice. “Any time our numbers improve, we tend to see people relax on practicing the tenets of wearing a mask, staying home when sick and avoiding large gatherings. Subsequently, a month or so later, we see numbers rise again. The reason we are able to see our community open up more is because we have been doing well keeping the virus at bay – letting up on that will only negatively affect our steps forward.”
Currently, all Yuba-Sutter residents ages 18 years and older are eligible for a vaccination, and this expanded eligibility has helped boost the number of individuals registering to get a vaccine, according to Rice.
“All individuals 18 (and older) who live or work in Yuba-Sutter are eligible to get vaccinated through a county-sponsored clinic – and some area health care facilities and pharmacies have also expanded eligibility for their clinics as well,” said Rice.
Eligible residents can register for one of the county-sponsored clinics by visiting yuba.org/vaccines or suttercounty.org/vaccine. Those without access to the internet can register for the vaccination clinic by calling 634-7496 (Yuba County) or 822-5985 (Sutter County).
“I would just encourage everyone to get vaccinated when they can,” said Rice. “We still have people in the hospital and people in ICU due to COVID. It ain’t over yet.”
According to the state’s COVID-19 data tracker, 17.7 percent of the population in Sutter County and 12.1 percent of the population in Yuba County have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to date.
Rice said there is no one consensus on what percentage indicates that herd immunity has been reached because it varies among diseases.
“Depending on the contagiousness of the disease, vaccination rates may need to be as high as 80-95 percent,” said Rice.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 16 on Wednesday. There are currently 111 active cases in the area.
Nine individuals were hospitalized as of Wednesday evening, while 11 virus cases closed.
To date, 142 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 within the bi-county area.
Colusa County
An estimated 9.1 percent of the population of Colusa County has been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of March 30, according to new data released by Colusa County health officials.
Within the county’s total population, health officials also reported that an estimated 28.7 percent of the county’s senior citizen population – those aged 65 and older – have been vaccinated as of last week.
Colusa County continues to work through Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination schedule and as of April 1, eligibility has been expanded to anyone that is 50 years of age or older.
Next week, eligibility will expand further to include anyone 18 years of age or older.
As of Tuesday, 9,220 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 3,226 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 2,950 have been distributed to local health care partners.
Colusa County will host a series of vaccination clinics in the coming days but as of Tuesday afternoon, all slots were full until Thursday, April 22.
This clinic, which will provide first and second doses of the vaccine to all Colusa County residents aged 18 and older, will be held in Atwood Hall at the Colusa County Fairgrounds – 1303 10th St., Colusa – from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those that attend are asked to show up at their scheduled time, bring photo identification as proof of age and complete a pre screening form prior to the appointment.
Another vaccination clinic is also scheduled for Thursday, April 29.
As vaccination distributions continue, Colusa County remains in the orange, moderately restrictive tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system for the second week.
As of Tuesday, Colusa County was averaging 1.9 percent new daily cases per 100,000 people with a test positivity of 1.6 percent.
These numbers reflect the necessary matrix needed for Colusa County to advance to the yellow, least restrictive tier of the state’s system – a move that could happen in the coming weeks if numbers are maintained or decreased.
Health officials reported 2,173 positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County, as of Tuesday – an increase of eight cases since March 30.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 12 are active cases in isolation, and there are no virus-related hospitalizations at this time. A total of five intensive care unit beds are available within the county, according to the latest update on COVID19.com.
To date, 2,145 people have recovered from the virus within the county and 16 virus-related deaths have been reported.
For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.