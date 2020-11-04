Colusa County moved into the orange tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system this week, even after officials expressed concerns that a recent increase in COVID-19 cases could threaten that progression.
Marcos Kropf, Colusa County counsel, said the county had incurred an additional 15 cases over the weekend, with one hospitalization and 20 active cases in isolation during that time.
“The cases are random and cannot be tied to one event or issue, and several of the cases consist of several people within a household becoming infected,” said Kropf. “They also do not appear to be tied to the opening of any business or establishment after we moved from a purple to red tier.”
A release issued by the county said the surge in cases is most likely a result of increased movement, mixing of households and a relaxation of adherence to public health protocols and guidance.
“Similar surges can be expected if guidance is not followed throughout the upcoming winter holidays,” it was stated in the release.
Colusa was the only county in the state allowed to progress to a less restrictive tier this week, according to COVID19.ca.gov.
As of Wednesday, Yuba and Sutter counties remained in the red tier of the state’s blueprint system.
According to Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu, the State reviews data from two weeks prior to determine the tier designation for a specific week.
“So, for this week’s designation, the state reviewed data for October 18-24,” said Luu. “With that said, the increase in case counts rose significantly in the past week or so, therefore, I expect both Yuba and Sutter counties to be at risk of going back to the purple tier in the next couple of weeks.”
Luu said social gatherings have been a challenge since the onset of the pandemic and continues to be as residents have become lax, especially during private gatherings.
“Though the state allows for social gatherings between your household and two other households, this does not mean the two other households can change day to day,” said Luu. “Instead, the three households are essentially in a ‘social bubble’ with all social interactions limited to those households only for the next several months until we have a readily available COVID-19 vaccine.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the bi-county area increased by 26 on Wednesday, bringing the area’s total to 3,375 cases.
Three people were hospitalized as of Wednesday evening, while 17 residents recovered from the virus. Twenty-two Yuba-Sutter residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.
In Colusa County, 576 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Wednesday. Health officials report that there are currently 18 active cases in isolation and 25 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
A total 552 people had recovered from the virus, according to Colusa County health officials, and there is one person hospitalized at this time.
To date, six individuals have died due to COVID-19 within Colusa County. Five of the six deaths reported within the county were residents of Valley West Care Center and died after a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility was reported July 20. The fifth death, a 78-year-old male, was not associated with the care facility.
Luu said hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are small at this time but that could change in the coming weeks.
“We know from many months of experience that case counts increase precede hospitalizations by two to three weeks,” said Luu. “If we don’t double-down on our efforts to contain community transmission now, we are essentially looking at a rough winter for our hospital and overall health care system.”
As the holiday season approaches, Luu urges the community to consider virtual celebrations, or limiting the number of households interacting to only those within your consistent ‘social bubble’ during the holiday season.
“We all wish we could host and attend our typical holiday seasons, but those large gatherings are risky,” said Luu.
Luu encourages anyone that plans to host or attend an in-person Thanksgiving dinner with family – especially with vulnerable family members present – to consider extremely limiting their activities two weeks prior.
“That would mean from Thursday, Nov. 12 until Thanksgiving, you would be diligent about your movements - not go to gatherings, social distance, wear that facial covering,” said Luu. “This way, you and your loved ones can feel safer about getting together.”