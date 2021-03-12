Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu is optimistic that both Yuba and Sutter counties will qualify to move to the less restrictive red tier as early as Tuesday.
She said the criteria to move from the most restrictive purple tier to red will be loosened from fewer than seven new cases per 100,000 a day to fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000. This loosening is due to the state reaching its target of administering 2 million vaccine doses to the most impacted ZIP codes in the state. Luu said the announcement of reaching that goal was made on Friday.
“I am optimistic to see the continued high demand for COVID-19 vaccines in the Yuba-Sutter region,” Luu said. “We are seeing a light at the end of this long pandemic tunnel.”
Luu said bi-county health continues to work with Blue Cross Blue Shield to ensure the appropriate onboarding of Yuba and Sutter counties onto the third-party administrator. She said due to the state prioritizing vaccines to ZIP codes most heavily impacted by COVID-19, Yuba-Sutter will see an increase in its vaccine allocation in the next shipment the region receives on Tuesday.
“I am worried that in our community’s eagerness to return to ‘normalcy’ as soon as possible, we forgo the tenets that we know should still be practiced – including wearing a mask in public, avoiding medium and large gatherings even if we’re fully vaccinated,” Luu said.
Cases increased by 13 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 14,831. As of late Friday, 23 people remained hospitalized and 17 COVID-19 cases closed. To date, 139 people have died from COVID-19 in Yuba-Sutter.
For more information, visit bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.