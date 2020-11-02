Yuba and Sutter counties are now at risk of sliding back into the most restrictive tier of a system created to address the COVID-19 spread in California.
The state will announce its latest tier designations on Wednesday – a day later than usual due to the election – and it’s unlikely the Yuba-Sutter area will improve their standing.
Yuba County is currently at 7.4 new cases per day per 100,000 population with a testing positivity rate of 4.2 percent, while Sutter County is at 4.6 new cases per day per 100,000 people with a positivity rate of 2.7 percent. Those numbers, which are from last Tuesday, are likely to rise significantly once local metrics are updated – something that puts the area at risk of reverting back to the state’s most restrictive tier, said Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
“Unfortunately, it does not appear that we are moving into the orange (less restrictive) tier any time soon – rather the increase in case counts signifies that we are at high risk of moving back into the purple (most restrictive) tier,” Luu said.
Luu said the area’s daily case count rose significantly in a matter of a couple days. It’s something that has also been seen statewide, and the increase in case counts often result in increased hospitalizations, which lag about 2-3 weeks behind.
“All of this hard work residents have been doing to minimize transmission is going by the wayside because we’re starting to get lax as we head into the colder weather and holiday season, especially among those who are young,” Luu said. “COVID-19 is still here and is still a threat. We want our businesses and schools to reopen and stay open, and we don’t want to see any preventable hospitalizations and deaths. We all know what we have to do to minimize spread – we just have to stick to it.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 15 on Monday, bringing the area’s total to 3,321 cases.
Five people were hospitalized as of Monday evening, while 25 residents recovered from the virus. Twenty-two local residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.