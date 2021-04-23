Sutter County’s metrics this week qualify for a move to the orange tier, though it would need to maintain those numbers another week before being moved into the less restrictive tier.
Yuba County Public Health Director Dr. Homer Rice said both counties saw a few days this week of larger case counts, which could impact the Yuba-Sutter area’s tier assignment in several weeks.
Rice said in Yuba County, about 21 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated compared to about 24 percent of Sutter County’s population. Around 34.9 percent of Californians are fully vaccinated. The county has discontinued first-dose mass vaccination clinics and will stop second-dose mass clinics next month.
“The mass county-sponsored clinics have been very successful in that they were efficient and easy for residents to sign up for and utilize,” Rice said. “Such a wide scale event includes many moving pieces that our bi-county team was able to navigate. Utilizing CalMAT and the National Guard was very effective in allowing us to see more than 1,000 clients in a daily clinic, we couldn’t have done it alone. Our smaller, targeted clinics have been very successful in reaching underserved populations and those unable to travel. A combination of large clinics and small targeted clinics seems to be best for serving our residents.”
He said public health receives reports of social gatherings, but that it is becoming more of a gray area with the rising number of vaccinations. He said the California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on gatherings among fully vaccinated individuals and non-vaccinated individuals.
“It’s important to remember that though our communities are continuing to open up, COVID-19 has not gone away, and it won’t,” Rice said. “It has mutated and will continue to mutate because that’s what viruses do to survive. What we can do is get vaccinated, and continue wearing a mask in public while our communities build up herd immunity. We want to be able to get back to normal with no more unnecessary hospitalizations and deaths.”
Rice reminded residents that with numbers surging worldwide precautions need to be maintained as travelers from around the world visit California.
Cases increased by eight on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 15,468. On Friday, 12 people were hospitalized and six cases closed. There are currently 120 active cases. To date, 144 people have died from the virus in Yuba-Sutter.