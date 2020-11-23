COVID-19 cases have been on the rise over the past few weeks, and the Yuba-Sutter area saw another record broken over the weekend.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said Sutter County saw another single-day high of 112 new cases on Sunday. Hospitalizations are also on the rise, she said, and the emergency department is being inundated.
“We are very, very concerned with the spike of cases we expect to see following Thanksgiving get-togethers,” Luu said.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 221 on Monday, bringing the area’s total to 4,814 cases.
Thirty-six people were hospitalized as of Monday evening, while 53 residents recovered from the virus. Twenty-four local residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.
Luu said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that more than 50 percent of new cases are transmitted by asymptomatic transmission. She encouraged residents to refrain from attending gatherings this holiday to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Please do not socialize in person with anyone who lives outside of your household,” Luu said. “It doesn’t matter if they are your sister, your parent, your best friend, if that person does not live under the same roof as you, please do not see them in person this Thanksgiving holiday.”