The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter area increased on Thursday, the first change in local numbers since Monday. The area now has 44 confirmed cases – 28 cases in Sutter County and 16 cases in Yuba County. The two newest cases were in Sutter County and were household contacts of a prior confirmed case, said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
“These household confirmed cases remind us how contagious COVID-19 is and the importance of following quarantine orders,” Luu said.
Three Yuba-Sutter residents have died from the virus while 32 people have recovered since being diagnosed. One person is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, though officials on Wednesday said they expected the patient to be released soon.A total of 1,399 residents have been tested for the virus, with approximately 12 percent of the tests still pending results.