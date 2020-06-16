The Yuba-Sutter area has had 126 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday evening, an increase of two cases from the day prior.
Four local residents have died from the virus, and five people are currently hospitalized. Of the total cases, 94 people have recovered. A total of 6,614 residents have been tested to date.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the number of confirmed cases statewide is rising, along with hospitalizations. She said her compliance team has been working closely with local businesses to ensure they understand the state and local Public Health orders, including the local facial covering order. Most of the complaints her team has received from the public have to do with concerns over the lack of facial coverings being worn inside businesses.
Luu said residents should be considerate and kind if they see someone without a facial covering, as there are medical exemptions. That being said, there has been fairly low cooperation from area residents on wearing them. She said the virus spreads through droplets expelled from a person’s nose and mouth and facial coverings help keep those droplets close and protect others.
“We know people are going to go out and go shopping and hang out with family. The goal is choosing activities that are lower risk,” Luu said. “For example, going through a drive-thru coffee shop is lower risk than sitting down at a crowded restaurant. Hanging out with a small group of family is lower risk than a large gathering. Physically distancing yourself from others – yes, even from dad or grandma or cousin – is lower risk than sitting close together. And the duration matters as well – any activity 15 minutes or less is lower risk than longer periods of time.”
Luu said the area’s two OptumServe testing sites have provided adequate testing resources to the Yuba-Sutter area since opening. The Yuba County site in Wheatland has seen a low turnout, she said, so those with symptoms, even if mild, are encouraged to get tested. To do so, register at LHI.care/covidtesting, or call (888) 634-1123.
“Aside from practicing the tenets we’ve laid out, please do not delay in getting tested for COVID-19 or seeking care if symptoms worsen,” Luu said. “A mild case can easily turn to a hospitalization if you delay seeking care.”