On the nation’s birthday, the coronavirus count for Yuba-Sutter went up by 29 cases to a total 363, while the death toll increased by one on Saturday, July 4.
Twenty of the 29 new cases are symptomatic, while the death toll for the area increased to five since the start of the pandemic. There are 11 currently hospitalized, while 10 individuals recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday. The total amount tested at the two area sites is 7,884.
Yuba County Media and Community Relations Director Russ Brown said the person who died was in their 40s with some underlying health conditions. Brown said the individual died within a day of entering the hospital. It’s the area’s youngest death on record.
“It’s unfortunate and shows the seriousness of it (the virus), Brown said Saturday.
For anyone looking to get a free test for COVID-19 there are new guidelines in place, according to the online dashboard at www.BePreparedYuba.org orwww.BePreparedSutter.org.
Due to a heavy volume of recent tests, individuals are expected to wait up to four days to get an appointment and up to a calendar week (seven days) for results.
Brown urges anyone who shows symptoms to get a free test for coronavirus at either of the two two area sites, the Yuba County Library in Marysville or Veterans Hall in Yuba City.
He said that it’s possible to also check with a person’s primary care physician for a zero out of pocket cost COVID-19 test.
Since Monday there have been 140 new cases of coronavirus in Yuba-Sutter. With the holiday weekend continuing for many through Monday, local health officials urge everyone to limit family gatherings.
For more information on how to get a free test visi https://bit.ly/2ZBImYm.