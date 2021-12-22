Two additional Yuba-Sutter area deaths related to COVID-19 were reported this week bringing the total number who have died in the region since the beginning of the pandemic to 268.
On Tuesday, Sutter County reported that an unvaccinated individual in their late 40s died due to COVID. Yuba County on Wednesday reported an unvaccinated individual in their late 50s died due to the deadly virus.
As the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads quickly throughout the state and country, health officials continue to urge the public to get vaccinated and boosted to protect not only themselves, but the community at large.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “COVID-19 vaccines are effective at helping protect against severe disease and death from the virus that causes COVID-19, including known variants.”
To register for a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot, visit https://myturn.ca.gov/.
As of press time Wednesday, 90.87 percent of all COVID-related deaths in the Yuba-Sutter region have been among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated population.
Hospitalization numbers in the area are similar with the unvaccinated making up 90.8 percent of all hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19 since January.