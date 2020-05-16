The local drive-through mask giveaway at Gateway Business Park in Yuba City wasn’t scheduled to begin until 9 a.m. on Saturday, but Dave Shaw said there were a few cars lined up at 7:30 a.m. looking for their free facial coverings.
Shaw, a Yuba City councilman and member of the sponsorship group that included Pete Bakis of Yuba City Racquet and Health Club and Fire Chief Jesse Alexander, said he had over 3,000 masks to start the day. By about 10:15 a.m. there were only approximately 1,000 left, he said.
The masks were purchased by the sponsorship group and shipped from Southern California for those in need.
“Since (facial coverings) became an order there was a need and people weren’t wearing them because they couldn’t find them,” Shaw said.
So Shaw and a select few of community and business leaders got together to figure out a way to get masks here to keep everyone safe. Yuba-Sutter, which earlier this week reopened lower risk businesses including restaurants for dine-in, has 62 positive cases, zero hospitalizations and three deaths as of Friday night, May 15.
Shaw credits, in large part, the community for keeping a lower risk of community spread of COVID-19 throughout the past 2 ½ months.
Shaw said choosing to wear the mask boils down to simple respect for your neighbor.
He wants to thank everyone who is staying compliant with the facial coverings order so Yuba-Sutter can work to reopen as quickly as possible and return to a sense of normalcy.
In addition to masks, the public was invited to make voluntary donations to the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank.
The food bank, run by interim chief executive officer, Michelle Downing, provides daily and nutritious meals by delivery service to those in need.
By mid-morning, Shaw said the boot of donations had already been dumped out a couple times.
“The way (the community) steps up is incredible,” he said.
Downing echoed a similar sentiment, adding that she often feels overwhelmed in a positive way because of the support from Yuba-Sutter.
“The generosity of the community in the good and bad times surprises me all the time ... I’m overwhelmed,” Downing said. “Thank you is not enough to say.”
Shaw said he would be open to working with more community and business leaders to help organize additional mask giveaways if there is still a need in the future.
To donate or volunteer to the food bank visit yuba-sutterfoodbank.com.