The state announced an equity plan last week that will see communities like Yuba and Sutter counties receive additional COVID-19 vaccine doses, as the state directs 40 percent of its supply to the most vulnerable populations impacted by the ongoing pandemic.
As part of the state’s effort to address health inequity, counties were asked to prioritize vaccinations in ZIP Codes that are in the lowest quarter of what is called the Healthy Places Index (HPI), which is a measure of vulnerability based upon the social determinants of health, non-medical policies, and conditions that impact health incomes, said Dr. Homer Rice, director of Yuba County Public Health.
“In Yuba County that is the majority of our population,” Rice said. “Because the majority of our population are in the low HPI ZIP Codes, we have been allocated additional doses of vaccine.”
Six Yuba-Sutter ZIP Codes fell within the state’s lowest quartile. Rice said the additional resources from the state won’t see a separate rollout, rather they will be included in the area’s weekly allocation.
“We have already received a higher number of doses than we did last month,” Rice said. “We are allocating vaccine for some smaller clinics in the lower quartiles. For example we just held a clinic at the American Legion in Linda.”
A county-sponsored second-dose clinic is planned for Wednesday, where 1,100 doses are scheduled to be administered.
Registration for this weekend’s county-sponsored first-dose clinic will be available starting at 9 a.m. today (Wednesday). Rice said the number of spots is dependent on what Public Health officials receive from the state, but it’s likely to be greater than 1,000 doses. To register, go to yuba.org/vaccines or suttercounty.org/vaccine, or call 634-7496 (Yuba County) or 822-5985 (Sutter County).
“Public Health is not the only place to get a vaccine,” Rice said. “Visit our website and see the pharmacies and clinics where you can get a vaccine if it is your turn.”
Those currently eligible include Yuba-Sutter residents 65 years and older and healthcare workers, as well as residents of all ages working within education/childcare, food/ag, and emergency services.
“Our case numbers remain steady at this time,” Rice said. “We would like them to decrease.”
Sutter County is currently averaging 9.9 new cases per 100,000 people daily with a test positivity of 4.2 percent. Yuba County is averaging 8.5 new cases per 100,000 people daily with a test positivity of 4.9 percent.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by nine on Tuesday, bringing the total to 14,783 cases. There are currently 251 active cases in the area.
Twenty-eight people were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, while 40 people recovered from the virus. To date, 137 Yuba-Sutter residents have died from COVID-19.