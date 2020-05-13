A revised “attestation” (a document outlining local efforts to prepare for reopening) by Yuba-Sutter was approved by the California Department of Health on Wednesday, which, among other things, allows the reopening of dine-in restaurants and shopping malls under phase two of the COVID-19 recovery plan.
It is thought that the development will take pressure off local restaurants that had been contacted by the California Alcohol and Beverage Control about being out of compliance because they had moved ahead with in-person dining and serving of alcohol with meals.
The revised document, first presented May 9 by Yuba-Sutter Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu, was formally presented to the Yuba and Sutter Board of Supervisors on Tuesday for the final stamp of approval.
Yuba-Sutter now joins eight other rural Northern California counties – El Dorado, Butte, Lassen, Nevada, Placer, Amador, Shasta and Colusa – as the first to win state permission to reopen their economies more quickly under phase two.
“I am appreciative of Dr. Sonia Angell (of California Department of Public Health) for the guidance and collaboration during these extraordinary times,” Luu said in a statement. “She was very supportive during our conversation; was attentive; and helpful in working with some of the rough spots that slowed our progress.”
According to Yuba County public information officer Rachel Rosenbaum the initial draft needed revisions before being accepted to accelerate through stage two.
During the time between Saturday and Wednesday, when the state finally granted approval to Yuba-Sutter, there were communications from ABC to some area restaurants as to how they could proceed with daily business.
“On Tuesday, (May 12) Alcohol and Beverage Control came and served a notice (that read in part) that our patrons cannot consume alcohol on the premises,” Cool Hand Luke’s owner Jesse Villicana said.
Silver Dollar Saloon, Tracy’s Diner and Crankin Hank’s in Marysville also had visits from ABC, which asked for written waiver requests, which if signed would have forfeited rights to subsequent hearings.
Villicana explained it as forgoing any due process in the event a trial is needed for any alcohol-related infractions that could result in the loss of the restaurant’s license for three years.
Villacana, Silver Dollar owner Joe Ferrie, and Tracy’s did not sign any documents, and in some cases hired attorneys to pursue legal action if needed.
“ABC told the restaurants that ‘we have jurisdiction over the liquor license and that you can open up and sell food but you can’t sell alcohol,’” said attorney Michael Barrette, representing Silver Dollar and Tracey’s Diner/Crankin Hank’s.
Barrette said he canceled all tele-conferencing negotiation meetings that ABC had scheduled with Silver Dollar and Tracey’s on Wednesday.
Villacana called the Zoom meetings a bully attempt to sign the waiver.
The acceptance of the revised attestation reportedly makes moot all ABC’s warnings.