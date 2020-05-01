Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu announced she would be extending the Yuba-Sutter area’s stay-at-home order starting next week, though modifications will allow for additional low- to medium-risk businesses to operate.
The current order is set to expire on May 3. The new order will go into effect on May 4 and will remain in place until further notice.
“As I looked at my options and looked at where the current data is for the Yuba-Sutter area and the region, I’ve seen a plateau in regards to the rate of infected cases. There’s been a plateau for the past three weeks; and other surrounding counties like Yolo, Sacramento and Placer have also seen a plateau and slowing of new cases for the past two weeks. Those are very good signs,” Luu said.
Luu considered three different options. One was to simply let the current order expire, but allowing for business to go back to normal posed too much of a health and safety risk for Yuba-Sutter residents, she said. Another option was to extend the current order. But she chose a third option, which was to write a new order informed by the current data for the area and region that incorporates a risk-stratification, phased-in approach.
Factors contributing to that decision, she said, came down to increased capability of rapid testing at the local hospital and the fact that the number of infected cases in the region has plateaued. On top of that, she had to consider how the original order was impacting residents’ physical, mental and financial wellbeing.
“We know about the increase of mental health issues that come from being quarantined, and about how substance abuse has been rising throughout the community in the past several weeks,” Luu said. “In addition to that, economics hinges on health issues. If you don’t have money because you don’t have a job, you might not be as excited about paying for insulin because you’d rather feed your family. That’s very dangerous and tragic. Those factors informed my decision making. As a public health officer for Yuba and Sutter counties, I had to look at the totality of health and not only at the virus itself.”
Changes
Two key factors in the transmissibility of COVID-19 are duration of exposure to an infected person combined with the proximity of exposure. Based on those factors, Luu looked at guidance provided at the state, federal and academic level to help develop the new order.
“In my order, I removed that false dichotomy (of ‘non-essential’ and ‘essential’ businesses) and used the guidance document provided by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, which is based on risk-stratification, contact intensity and the number of contacts,” Luu said. “With that said, in my May 4 order, I will allow for lower risk businesses to continue operating with appropriate modifications.”
Lower risk businesses are those designated as low-medium in contact intensity and low-medium for number of contacts (the approximate number of people in a setting at the same time). Businesses and activities that would fall into that category include restaurants, salons, spas, tattoo parlors, retailers, shopping malls, gyms/fitness studios, non-contact school sports, parks, trails, dog parks, athletic fields, playgrounds, libraries, construction, real estate and agriculture.
Luu’s office developed a list of protocols each business must abide by to continue operating. Some of the requirements include requiring social distancing and staff to wear facial coverings, high-use surfaces being cleaned regularly and practicing good hand hygiene, among others. Businesses would also need to educate their employees about new protocol and post signage at their entrance to notify the public of any guidelines.
Failure to comply with the COVID-19 Operations Protocol may lead to closure of non-compliant businesses or organizations and/or prosecution, according to the order.
Businesses that would not be eligible for reopening under the new order include bars and nightclubs that don’t provide food takeout or delivery, theaters, museums, outdoor and indoor large venues, schools, contact school sports, summer camps, higher education institutions, residence halls, beaches, places of worship, community centers, sports or religious related mass gatherings, conferences, conventions, entertainment mass gatherings, politically-related mass gatherings, polling centers, election rallies, and door-to-door solicitations.
Moving forward
Luu said it’s important to note that the state’s stay-at-home order is still in effect and does not have an expiration date at this time. She said Yuba-Sutter residents should still adhere to the laws and rules established by the state.
“As businesses review and deliberate on my local public health officer order, if there are any differences compared to the state order, they need to seek their own private counsel to see if it’s appropriate for them to open if they fall into the low-medium risk categorization,” she said.
The new local order does not currently have an expiration date. Luu said she will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis and make decisions based on what the data suggests.
With the planned opening of an expanded testing site in Yuba City next week, she said the area’s confirmed case numbers will likely increase. While that is expected, she said the key indicator or benchmark she will pay closest attention to moving forward will be hospitalized cases – the Yuba-Sutter area had zero hospitalized patients due to the virus as of Thursday.
In addition to expanding the types of businesses that can reopen, another order establishes a guideline that all residents wear facial coverings when out in public and unable to maintain social distancing requirements. Also, vulnerable persons – those aged 65 years or older and/or living with chronic medical issues --must remain at home unless venturing out for essential services like medical care, grocery shopping or exercise.
The order also states that non-business gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.
“We as a community need to realize that we should be looking out for each other, and the way to do that is to be responsible for ourselves. So, when you are out in public, you need to realize that you can be infectious, so you need to take the necessary precautions, like staying home when you feel ill and maintaining social distancing requirements, wearing a facial covering and practicing good hand hygiene,” Luu said. “That personal responsibility is very important.”
For more information, visitwww.BePreparedYuba.org orwww.BePreparedSutter.org.