The Yuba-Sutter area reached a high this week in terms of hospitalizations (32). On Thursday, there were 28 individuals receiving treatment at the hospital, as well as seven individuals in the Intensive Care Unit.
Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said while residents have been better at wearing facial coverings out in public, her office is still receiving comments on social media asking how the area’s numbers continue to rise.
“As a reminder, the tenets must be practiced at home, too. We should not be hosting or attending social gatherings, especially where the tenets are not being practiced by everyone,” she said. “These tenets are not arbitrary, they are measures aimed to help lessen the risk of transmission of the virus, even if you don’t know you’re infected.”
Of those hospitalized, several are in their 20s. Being “frustrated and antsy” doesn’t make the virus go away, she said, and young people aren’t invincible and can pass it on to others who may react with more severe symptoms.
“You can’t build herd immunity to a virus that doesn’t yet have a widely available vaccine without scores of preventable deaths,” Luu said.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 69 on Thursday, bringing the total to 1,797 cases.
Sixteen people recovered from the virus on Thursday. Eleven local residents have died to date.
With at least half of local cases originating from large gatherings amongst family and friends, Luu urged residents to use alternative methods to socialize during the pandemic.
“Utilize FaceTime, barbecue on your front lawn with only your household members so you and your neighbors can wave and chat from afar. We certainly must get creative to socialize because we are social beings and we are concerned with the mental health ramifications of this pandemic,” she said. “That said, we must power through to keep our family, loved ones, and friends healthy as to prevent unnecessary suffering, hospitalization and death.”