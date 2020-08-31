Following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement last week of a new tiered framework for the partial reopening of county businesses in the age of COVID-19, the Yuba-Sutter area remains in the most restrictive category.
“The tiers consider new indicators: the number of new cases per 100,000 population per day over a seven-day average, as well as testing positivity,” said Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “Both Yuba and Sutter counties have more than seven new cases per day per 100,000 population over a seven-day period, so our counties (along with 36 others) are in the purple tier, which is the most restrictive.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 21 on Monday, bringing the total to 2,336 cases.
Thirty-four people recovered from the virus and 16 residents were hospitalized as of Monday evening.
Last week, four local residents died due to COVID-19. Two of the individuals were in their 80s and one was in their 90s, all of which had underlying health conditions. Another individual was in their mid-30s with no underlying health conditions.
No additional residents died over the weekend. The area’s COVID-19 death count remains at 16 people.
“As our numbers seem to be dropping slightly, we feel hopeful that we can soon drop to the red tier,” Luu said. “But there is about a two-week lag in numbers due to reconciliation of data, so we want to caution people as we head into Labor Day weekend. It’s important to continue our due diligence in trying to drop those numbers so we can see more businesses open.”