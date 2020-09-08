The Yuba-Sutter area remains in the state’s most restrictive tier designation for COVID-19, though local numbers have shown slight improvements as of late.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said daily case count in both counties has improved, with Yuba County now seeing an average of 14.3 new cases daily per 100,000 population and Sutter County seeing 14.4 new cases daily per 100,000 population.
Once either county’s daily count gets down to less than 14 new cases, Luu can begin accepting in-person schooling waivers for elementary schools. Once the count drops down to less than seven new cases a day and test positivity is less than 8 percent, the area will drop into a less restrictive tier to allow more sectors to reopen for business with modifications.
“While we’re optimistic to see our numbers drop, the last couple of weeks have seen highs and lows where one day we will see 25 new cases and the next, 10,” Luu said. “What we need is to lower our case numbers and keep that drop consistent.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area increased by 28 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,557 cases.
Twenty-five residents were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening and four of those were in the intensive care unit. Seventeen local residents have died due to the virus to date after a person in their late 90s died over the weekend, according to Yuba County media and community relations coordinator Russ Brown.
Luu said county staff has been working hard to ensure all Yuba-Sutter residents have the information and resources they need to keep them and their families safe.
“Staff certainly are getting tired, though. Everyone – county staff and residents alike – have been in crisis mode since March so we’re all feeling the effects of that,” Luu said. “We are working to ensure that our staff gets the needed rest they deserve. If you know of a county staff member, please extend your appreciation and thanks to them for their hard work.”
Coming out of the Labor Day weekend, Luu said those that attended or hosted a social gathering should consider isolating themselves from more vulnerable family members and friends for two weeks, in case the individual is infected but isn’t showing symptoms. Those that have developed symptoms, even if mild, are encouraged to get tested – to register, go to LHI.care/COVIDtesting. The turnaround time for test results is around 3-5 days, and walk-ins are also accepted.
Luu said the CDC found that 35 percent of symptomatic adults who tested positive for the virus had not returned to their usual state of health when interviewed up to three weeks after the initial testing. Among people aged 18-34 with no chronic medical conditions, one in five had not returned to their usual state of health. She said the findings show that COVID-19 is not just a quick, viral illness; rather, infected individuals can have lingering symptoms for weeks to months.
“COVID-19 can result in prolonged illness, even among young adults without underlying chronic medical conditions,” Luu said. “Keeping yourself from getting sick, and keeping yourself from infecting others in the first place, is the best practice we have against this virus with no cure and no widely available vaccine yet.”