Yuba and Sutter counties remain in the most restrictive tier (purple) of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework for another week, but Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the area is getting close to transitioning into the next less restrictive tier (red).
Luu said Sutter County is currently averaging 9.9 new cases per 100,000 people daily with a test positivity of 4.2 percent. Yuba County is averaging 8.5 new cases per 100,000 people daily with a test positivity of 4.9 percent.
While the positive COVID-19 case numbers continue to show signs of improvement, health officials are working through Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule and the largest county-sponsored first-dose vaccination clinic to date was held last weekend.
Luu said 1,142 doses of the vaccine were administered at the clinic.
“Supply is starting to increase, which has been very promising,” said Luu.
Another county-sponsored vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place this Saturday, Luu said, with more than 1,000 slots available as of Wednesday.
Registration information for county-sponsored clinics can be found at yuba.org/vaccines or suttercounty.org/vaccine, or by calling 634-7496 (Yuba County) or 822-5985 (Sutter County).
“We want to encourage residents to get vaccinated and help contribute to local herd immunity,” said Luu. “Doctors and scientists are confident in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine.”
For those leery of any potential side effects from getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Luu said these are rare.
“What we do know is after vaccination, you can resume certain small social interactions such as having dinner with another fully vaccinated individual without the need to wear a mask or physically distance,” said Luu.
To date, there have been a total of 34,890 vaccinations administered to Yuba-Sutter residents.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 14,802 cases.
There are currently 254 active cases in the area.
Twenty-six people were hospitalized as of Wednesday evening, while 16 people recovered from the virus. To date, 137 Yuba-Sutter residents have died from COVID-19.