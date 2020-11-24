Another Yuba-Sutter resident died Tuesday due to COVID-19 as local case counts continue to surge.
Tuesday’s death was a Sutter County resident in their early 60s who had underlying health conditions. The individual had been in the ICU for several weeks.
“Over a 24-hour period, our hospitalizations also rose by four – from 32 to 36. Six people are in the ICU, and all are intubated, and there are no ICU beds available currently,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “Remember, the hospital does not just treat COVID-19 hospitalizations, they have to be available to take care of hospitalized cases for heart attacks, strokes, trauma from accidents.”
Luu said she is concerned for the area’s hospital.
Rising case counts are a precursor to rising hospitalizations and deaths. She is also concerned about Thanksgiving, considering asymptomatic transmission makes up more than 50 percent of new cases.
“Just because you test negative on a Tuesday will not mean that you are not infectious by Thursday. A negative test only tells you that you were negative on that specific date, but nothing about the days going forward,” Luu said.
“We need to show our support and solidarity with our hospital staff. We need to show it by saying this Thanksgiving we commit to only celebrating within our household, not having others over, not going to gatherings, so that we can keep our hospital staff from the worry and stress of an impending crisis of ever mounting case counts leading to more hospitalizations.”
The number of confirmed cases increased by 199 on Tuesday, bringing the area’s total to 5,005 cases.
Those numbers come a day after both counties experienced their largest single-day increases on record – Sutter County had 143 new cases on Monday, while Yuba County had 78 new cases.
Thirty-two people were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, while 103 residents recovered from the virus. Twenty-five local residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.
“I’m not sure how else to stress how serious this situation is,” Luu said. “No public health official or healthcare workers take this lightly; we are experiencing a once-in-a-century pandemic that requires sacrifices on all of our parts for the good of the community, until we get a widely available vaccine that can help us build up herd immunity safely.”
Luu said her team plans to release a video in the coming days that documents some of the measures being taken by nurses and doctors dealing with COVID-19; how much PPE treating the virus requires; how those hospitalized for the virus need supplemental oxygen; and other sobering aspects of the virus’ impacts on community members.
“Many people may experience no symptoms or mild symptoms, but it is such a gamble to take not knowing how you will be affected, or how the person you inadvertently infect will be affected,” Luu said.
“Don’t take that gamble. Don’t gather for Thanksgiving just because it’s tradition. We all long for some semblance of normalcy given how crazy this year has been, but now is not the time. Please be patient – vaccine roll out will be a matter of a few months.”