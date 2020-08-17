The Yuba-Sutter area had an additional 98 COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend, some of which were older cases that trickled in following the state’s data glitch.
Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said starting next week, her team will forgo the weekend updates and focus on updating the Yuba-Sutter Dashboard Monday through Friday.
“Our staff is getting burnt out, so it’s important we take the care to preserve them because as we’ve said since the beginning, this is a marathon, not a sprint,” Luu said.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 50 on Monday, bringing the total to 1,943 cases.
Fourteen people recovered from the virus and 30 residents were hospitalized as of Monday evening.
Eleven local residents have died due to COVID-19 to date. A total of 14,397 residents have been tested.
Luu encouraged residents to continue practicing safety tenets while at home, not just in public.
“If we want to have any chance of seeing our area open back up again, we need to really curb these infections by making sure we don’t get sick in the first place,” she said. “That means no gathering of any kind with people you do not live with, social distancing of six feet or more from non-household members, wearing a facial covering when social distancing isn’t possible, wash your hands often and well, and stay home when sick with any symptoms, even if mild.”
Turnaround on testing results has greatly improved in recent weeks, she said. Luu said residents can get tested by the primary care physician or by going to LHI.care/COVIDtesting – to set up an appointment via telephone, call (888) 634-1123.
“My non-COVID-19 advice would be for residents to take care of themselves amidst this heat wave expected through mid-week,” she said. “Seek air conditioning if possible, stay hydrated, wear light, loose clothing, and be sure to check in on the elderly, kids and pets.”