Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said Wednesday it is unclear how long it will take for the state to fix the electronic system glitch that caused a statewide undercount of positive COVID-19 cases.
“We are fortunate in Yuba-Sutter that most positive cases are reported directly by the clinics, Adventist-Rideout and medical providers,” said Luu. “What we are concerned about is potentially not getting positive case reports if a Yuba-Sutter resident gets COVID-19 testing outside of the region and those healthcare facilities do not report directly to us in a timely manner.”
Health officials across the state expect to see a brief period in the coming days in which case counts significantly increase as they begin receiving the backlog of both positive and negative lab results.
Locally, the Bi-County Contact Tracing Team is tasked with contacting individuals who have tested positive for the virus to determine who they may have been in close contact with in previous days in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout the area.
Luu said once the glitch is fixed, the county will have a potential glut of positive cases that the team will then need to address.
According to Luu, a batch of contact tracers and investigators were just hired and are working to catch up as the backlog comes in.
“We understand the state has contact tracers it can provide if need be, but we believe if there is an influx that our team cannot handle, we will be able to hire out from a local pool of candidates,” said Luu.
Glut or not, Luu said the Yuba-Sutter area continues to see a large number of positive COVID-19 cases.
“This also comes to the point of the fact that when our contact investigator, contact tracers contact you and identify themselves as coming from Public Health and they are here to just talk to you, please answer the phone, please don’t hang up on them,” said Luu. “We continue to get feedback from staff that they are struggling to make contact with certain of you because you’re not willing to talk to them. Please be kind to our staff, because they’re just here to help you and to keep the community safe.”
On Wednesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 61, bringing the total number of positive cases up to 1,434.
There are 28 individuals currently hospitalized, with six of those in the Intensive Care Unit.
To date, 10 people have died from coronavirus-related complications in the bi-county area and 723 individuals have recovered.