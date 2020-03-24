Yuba-Sutter Transit is dropping collection of fares on some routes.
YST announced changes to protocols that took effect Monday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.
All services will be operating as scheduled, but no fares will be collected or required on the transit’s local or rural fixed routes or Dial-A-Ride buses.
On fixed route buses, passengers who are physically able will be asked to board and exit the bus in the rear door with the front door being used for those requiring a ramp. Passengers will not be allowed to sit in the first row of seats on Sacramento Commuter and Dial-A-Ride buses.
“We encourage passengers to limit their use of our services to essential trips only and practice social distancing to the extent possible at all times,” the release said.
Targeted service reductions are expected to be necessary in the near future as a result of reduced ridership and anticipated staff shortages, according to the release. For updated information, visit yubasutter.com/stay-informed or call the office.
In addition, the Yuba-Sutter Transit administrative office will be closed to the public except by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 634-6880 between the hours of 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m.